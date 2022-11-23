Malaika Arora Danced To Her 90s Hit And The Hook Step Gave It Away

Malaika Arora in a still from the video. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficia)

Actress-model-entrepreneur Malaika Arora is unstoppable. The multi-hyphenate, who is known for her fitness game and dancing skills, has set the Internet on fire with a new video. In it, she is dancing to an iconic song of hers – Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, amid promotions of her new show Moving In With Malaika. The 90s hit by Malkit Singh continues to be a rage even today and seeing Malaika recreate the steps that she had pulled off in the original video has left fans overjoyed. Sharing the post, journalist Nayandeep Rakshit who is also dancing in the clip with Malaika wrote, “Can't wait to Move In With You, Malaika Arora. Malla, I [heart emoji] you,” referring to Malaika's new show that will stream on Disney+Hostar.

Malaika Arora looked as much at ease in the Instagram video as she did in the original track in 1991. Don't take our word for it. Watch the video here and decide for yourself.

A few days ago, Malaika Arora shared the teaser for her new show Moving In With Malaika on Instagram. In the video, she addresses her trolls and says, "Hi guys. It's Malaika. The woman everybody loves to talk about. No? I mean it. Just see the comments below this video ek baar. 'Kya kya pehenti hai, ye sab kya karti hai' [What all does she wear, what does she do]. Kuch bhi karo, people talk [Whatever I do, people talk]. I break up, it's breaking news, I move on, all hell breaks loose. I am with my partner, I am trolled. Take a Goddamn walk, I am trolled. Bikini ya evening gown, comments aate hain, 'Ma'am, ghar pe raho na, ye sab karne ki umar nahi hai' [Bikini or evening gowns, comments tell me to stay at home, this is not the age to do all this]."

Malaika Arora ends the video by saying, “Sure, I am not getting any younger but you know what's getting really old? These comments. These same old remarks. So, I thought I will give everyone someone new to talk about. Show you the real Malaika, up close."

In the caption, Malaika Arora wrote: "If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another thing coming! Age, clothes, and love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about - Hotstar Specials Moving In With Malaika, starts December 5th only on Disney+Hotstar."

Check out the post here:

Malaika Arora is best known for her dance performances to superhit songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, and Anarkali Disco Chali. She is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.