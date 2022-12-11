Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora Calls Nora Fatehi A 'Blow Hot, Blow Cold Person.' Watch

Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora has dropped a new teaser of her show Moving In With Malaika's upcoming episode. In the short clip, Malaika welcomes Karan Johar at her house, and the moment he sits on her couch, he starts quizzing the actress. First, he asks, "How does it feel when you're a** is such a big topic of discussion?" to which she exclaims, "Are you serious?" He moves on to his next question and asks about who is currently on her "thirst trap." However, he doesn't stop there and quickly moves on to the million-dollar question, "When are you getting married?" On hearing this, Malaika shouts at him and jokingly says, "Okay bye Karan, you go. This is my couch, not even your couch."

Next, we see Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis meeting Malaika, while in the background, we can hear Malaika saying, "I have worked with her a couple of times, I felt she was a little blow hot blow cold person." We can see Terence pitching an idea of Malaika and Nora dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se, but she seems unconvinced. "I have to give value to myself too you know," Nora says and walks off, leaving Malaika and Terence shocked.

Sharing the post, Malaika Arora wrote, "This week, spill some beans and get set to go personal, real personal with me!" Soon after she shared the video, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Malaika you can do better. All this looks so fake. U worked hard to get where u r today. If you are saying you are real mean it," while another wrote, "Looking forward to it."

Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The episode streams from Monday to Thursday at 8 pm.