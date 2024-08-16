IFFM 2024: Count The Number Of Stars In Malaika Arora's Post

Malaika Arora has jetted off to Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. The model entrepreneur has shared a series of Instagram posts capturing her fun-filled time overseas. The first photo is a star-studded affair, featuring Malaika alongside filmmakers Karan Johar and Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand and actors Lakshya and Kartik Aaryan. Oh, and, Malaika's friend Kaajal Anand is also a part of the squad. In the following photo, Malaika looks incredibly stylish in a blazer, mini skirt, cropped tee and long boots. She also shared a snap of a welcome letter from IFFM's director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange. Another shot shows Malaika and Karan Johar exploring the streets of Australia. She also treated her followers to a stunning view of the city from her hotel room. The final slide features Malaika looking ravishing in a red ethnic outfit. In her caption, the star wrote, “Hello Melbourne ……. Day1.” Reacting to the post Deanne Panday dropped red hearts.

Karan Johar also shared a carousel of pictures and a video in his Instagram Stories. In the clip, he is seen standing on a podium, addressing the audience at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Following the video, the filmmaker is seen posing alongside actress Rani Mukerji, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and representatives of the film festival.

“There's nothing quite as magical as travelling across the globe & experiencing the magic of Indian cinema in a land that might be foreign…but feels just like home. Extending immense gratitude & love to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for having us and celebrating the power of cinema across borders. A special mention to the honourable Prime Minister of Australia - Anthony Albanese for the warmth, generosity and memories!,” KJo wrote in his caption.

Started on August 15, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will continue till August 25.