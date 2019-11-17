Katy Perry Flies Out Of Mumbai After Giving Blockbuster Performance

Katy Perry was photographed at the airport.

Highlights Katy Perry was spotted at the Mumbai airport She flew out of the city in the wee hours of Sunday Katy Perry performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai

After giving a blockbuster performance at the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai, pop sensation Katy Perry flew out of the city in the wee hours of Sunday. Katy Perry arrived in Mumbai a couple of days ago to perform at the OnePlus Music Festival, which was her first ever concert in the city. At the event, held on Saturday Night at the DY Patil Stadium, Katy Perry set the stage on fire by singing some of her hit songs. Other than Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, music bands The Local Train and Aswekeepsearching also performed at the OnePlus Music Festival. Dressed in a grey tracksuit and trousers, Katy Perry was escorted with heavy security through the airport on Sunday. Take a look:

During her power-packed performance, Katy Perry sang some of her popular tracks like Last Friday Night, Supernatural, California Gurls, I Kissed A Girl and Bon Appetit and many others at the OnePlus Music Festival. She was wearing a neon-green off-shoulder printed jumpsuit at the concert.

Dua Lipa's performance made the night more special. She performed before Katy Perry. The fans also loved Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train and Aswekeepsearching's performances at the concert.

Dua Lipa at OnePlus Music Festival.

Amit Trivedi at OnePlus Music Festival.

Ritviz at the OnePlus Music Festival.

The Local Train performing at the OnePlus Music Festival.

Aswekeepsearching also performed at the concert.

Before her concert, on Thursday, Katy Perry attended the grand party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. She met celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Gauri Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and many others at the party.

Earlier, speaking about her Mumbai concert, Katy Perry had said: "I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," reported news agency IANS.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.