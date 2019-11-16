Katy Perry Roars In Mumbai Concert For The First Time

Katy Perry performing at the D Y Patil Stadium. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Katy Perry visited India after 7 years Dua Lipa also performed at the concert This is Katy Perry's first concert in Mumbai

Katy Perry took over Mumbai for her first ever concert in the city on Saturday and needless to say, the fans went gaga. The 35-year-old singer performed at Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium for the One Plus Music Festival. Known for her quirky style, Katy Perry was dressed in a printed off-shoulder jumpsuit. Katy Perry began the concert saying, "Today, I will sing every song you love" and she did just that. She entertained the fans with some of her popular tracks like Last Friday Night, Supernatural, California Gurls, and I Kissed A Girl, Bon Appetit among many others. She ended the concert with her two most popular tracks - Roar and Firework.

During the concert, she dedicated the song One Of The Boys (which was her second studio album) to the audience and said, "Hello, I am Katy Perry and I am told that this is your winter. You know what, you have been cheering for me. You should give yourselves a round of applause. " She added, "It's been 7 years since I was last in India. I can't believe myself. Look how many people showed up. I dedicate this song to you guys."

During her Mumbai visit, Katy Perry partied with several Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday among many others. The star-studded party was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday night.

Other than Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train also performed at the One Plus Music Festival.

Earlier this year, Katy Perry announced her Mumbai concert. The singer had said in a statement: "I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," reported news agency IANS.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.