Shah Rukh Khan Teaches Dua Lipa Steps For Her Mumbai Concert: 'Try On Stage,' He Tweets

SRK with Dua Lipa. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan has decided to live by 'new rules,' thanks to singer, songwriter and model Dua Lipa. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, we are referring to SRK's latest tweet. On Saturday evening, the 54-year-old actor posted a picture with singer Dua Lipa. In his post, the actor made a reference to the singer's popular song New Rules and he tweeted: "Have decided to live by 'New Rules' and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself." SRK wished luck to the singer, who is all set to perform at the One Plus Music Festival in Mumbai tonight. He wrote: "What a charming and beautiful young lady... And her voice! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Have decided to live by 'New Rules' and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage. pic.twitter.com/myEmoTlMka — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 16, 2019

Dua Lipa, who reached Mumbai on Saturday morning, shared a throwback picture from her Jaipur visit from last year and wrote: "In Jaipur last year, being taught how to wear a saree. So happy to be in Mumbai today. See you all for the show." Check out Dua Lipa's post here:

In Jaipur last year being taught how to wear a saree. So happy to be in Mumbai today! See you all for the show!!! @OnePlus_INpic.twitter.com/txIVUfO8Ba — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 16, 2019

Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, and several other Indian artistes and bands including Ritviz, Amit Trivedi, and The Local Train will be performing at the One Plus Music Festival in Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on Saturday evening.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan - the actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor has not announced his upcoming projects as of now. He recently produced Netflix's web-series Bard Of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kirti Kulhari.

