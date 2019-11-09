Shah Rukh Khan Says Tahira Kashyap Made Him Realise That 'It's Okay To Share' Problems

Shah Rukh Khan invited Tahira Kashyap to TED Talks India Nayi Baat. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap )

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently hosting the second season of TED Talks India Nayi Baat, said that author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, his guest on the show, made him realise that "it's okay to share" problems, reported news agency IANS. The actor and Tahira Kashyap (wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana) were talking about battling cancer and how it continues to be a taboo in India. Tahira was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year but she triumphed over the disease. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, lost both of his parents to cancer when he was young. On the show, Tahira shared her experience of battling cancer and stated that it's important to share pain as it "encourages people to be mindful," reported IANS.

After listening to Tahira Kashyap, Shah Rukh was all praise for her. He was quoted as saying by IANS: "I lost both my parents to cancer. I do not like to show off my problems but Tahira made me realise that it is okay to share. I feel it is necessary to remove the taboo that we need to hide our problems. Instead, come together with your family and figure out a solution."

On September 22 last year, Tahira shared the news online that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area," read an excerpt from her post.

Take a look

Speaking about cancer on Ted Talks, Tahira said that "no one should ignore the symptoms." She started by saying: "The only reason of coming out is to give the message that early breast cancer detection should be on top of everyone's minds. Nobody should ignore the symptoms. The idea is not to instill fear but to encourage people to be mindful. This alone can change the mortality rate in India and the world. I am grateful to Ted Talks for giving me this opportunity," IANS quoted her as saying.

Tahira Kashyap raised the excitement bar among her fans by sharing a glimpse from the talk show. She posted a picture of Shah Rukh Khan with her father Yajan Kashyap and wrote: "How much happiness you bring to people's lives Shah Rukh Khan sir! My father is beaming like Santa! I don't know if that happiness comes from being there and see his daughter talk on #tedtalksindianayisoch or is it by shaking your hand and being next to you. Why do I feel it's the latter?"

The TED Talks India Nayi Baat episode featuring Tahira Kashyap will air on Sunday on 9:30 pm on Star Plus, Star World and Nat Geo.

