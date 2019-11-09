When Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Had 'Some Serious' Discussions During Diwali Party. See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself having "some serious discussions" with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan on Saturday and it is breaking the Internet. The viral photo is from Big B's grand Diwali party, which he hosted on October 27. However, in his post, Big B did not reveal the topics of discussion citing it is "personal, obviously." In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wore a silver shimmery kurta-pyjama while Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing in a black traditional outfit. Gauri Khan wore a soft pink threadwork lehenga for the Bachchans' Diwali bash. Instagramming the photo, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and the self in some serious discussions at Diwali... Personal, obviously..."

Check out the picture:

After a gap of two years, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali party for the entire film fraternity this year. They took a gap because Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai died in the year 2017 and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law Rajan Nanda died last year. This year, the Bachchans' Diwali party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Among the guests were Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dawan, Rajkummar Rao, Shahid Kapoor and many more.

Coming back to Amitabh Bachchan, the actor is facing some health issues these days. On Saturday, he gave an update about his health to his fans and said that he couldn't attend the Kolkata International Film Festival because of his "medical conditions." Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "Was to be in Kolkata for KIFF but a medical condition put me in bed... Apologies KIFF and the passionate people of Kolkata... I shall make up someday... Sorry."

T 3543 - .. was to be in Kolkata for KIFF ,but a medical condition put me in bed .. apologies KIFF and the passionate people of Kolkata .. i shall make up some day .. sorry pic.twitter.com/5YvIe1VCgq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2019

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for a couple of days for a routine check-up. On the work front, Mr Bachchan currently hosts TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has several films in line-up such as Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, Chehre among others.

