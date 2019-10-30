Gulabo Sitabo: An Update On Amitabh Bachchan And Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

Ayushmann Khurrana with Amitabh Bachchan. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

We have a treat for all the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana fans. The actors' character looks from their forthcoming film Gulabo Sitabo released on social media. In the photograph, shared by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Wednesday, both the actors can be seen sporting their respective looks from the film. Big B, sporting prosthetic make-up, can be seen dressed in a green kurta and a white pajama. The actor can also be seen sporting a long beard in the picture. Ayushmann, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look. The actor can be seen wearing a shirt and white pajama in the photograph.

Sharing a photograph of Ayushmann and Big B's look from the film, Taran Adarsh also shared he film's release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 24, next year, will now hit the screens on February 28, 2020. Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday: "It's official. New release date - Gulabo Sitabo to release on February 28, 2020. Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Shoojit Sircar. Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film."

Without much ado, take a look at Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan's looks from the films.

Speaking about his experience of sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the film, Ayushmann told news agency PTI: "It's really a surreal moment for me. It's a moment that I have always wished for ever since the time I wanted to become an actor but now that I'm going to finally act with him, I think it's going to be extremely overwhelming for me."

Gulabo Sitabo is Ayushmann Khurrna's first project with Amitabh Bachchan. Big B has earlier worked with the film's director Shoojit Sircar in the 2015 film Piku, while Ayushmann has worked with the filmmaker in his debut film Vicky Donor.

