Amitabh Bachchan Begins Shooting For His Next Film Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan is shooting Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow currently

Entertainment | | Updated: June 18, 2019 21:25 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (Courtesy: amitabhbachchan )


Lucknow: 

Highlights

  1. Amitabh starting filming for his next film Gulabo Sitabo
  2. The film is being directed by Shoojit Sircar
  3. The film will release on April 24, 2020

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday started filming for his next Gulabo Sitabo here. The 76-year-old actor, who recently finished shooting for Chehre, took to Twitter to share the news. "One done another begun. Travel location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change and story change. From Lucknow today Gulabo Sitabo and the look? Well, what can I say..." he wrote.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, marks first collaboration between Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Set in Lucknow, the film is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in November, but will now release on April 24, 2020.

Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.



Amitabh BachchanGulabo Sitabo

