How Amitabh Bachchan 'Negotiated' With Pain And Resumed Shooting For Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan is a dedicated actor and seems like there is no way to stop the superstar from performing his duties as an actor. The reason we brought this up today because Big B "negotiated" with pain and continued shooting for his forthcoming film Chehre. On Tuesday , Mr Bachchan made a blog entry, in which he opened up about his ordeal with pain and how he overcame it. "Look here Mr Pain, if you don't repair there shall be consequences where the repair shall shift to you. I can do that... Please do not take it lightly and laugh it off. I shall do it. Hahaa... There were some threatening murmurs but finally a treaty seemed to have been negotiated. It has not seen the signing but I do believe a beginning has been made," read an excerpt from Mr Bachchan's blog entry.

The 76-year-old actor also gave his fans a sneak peek of his look from the forthcoming film in his recent blog entry. In the picture, Big B can be seen sporting a long grey beard and a moustache. He can also be seen sporting a green cap and a pair of black rimmed glasses in the picture. Take a look at the picture shared by Big B here:

Amitabh Bachchan's look from Chehre.

Big B announced his association with Chehre by sharing a picture with his co-star Emraan Hashmi and the film's director Rumi Jaffery and the producer Anand Pandit. Big B wrote: "A long standing commitment finally fulfilled in being a part of Anand Pandit's next production, starring Emraan Hashmi and directed by Rumi Jaffery. Releasing on February 21, 2020."

Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, the film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Big B's last release was Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. His line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

