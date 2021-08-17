Chehre Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Traps Emraan Hashmi In His Game Of Crime And Justice

Chehre Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Chehre dropped on the Internet on Tuesday and it introduces a new game of crime and justice. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmir in the lead roles and Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghuvir Yadav and Dhritiman Chatterjee in pivotal role. In the trailer, Emraan Hashmi introduces himself as an ad agency executive after taking shelter at criminal lawyer Amitabh Bachchan's cottage in a hill station amid a dangerous snowstorm. After asking Emraan Hashmi about her personal life and his girlfriend (played by Krystle D'Souza), Amitabh Bachchan and his friends trap Emraan in a real-life game of crime and justice. The game which is introduced as a mock trial of justice in the film resembles the board game Clue.

Emraan, who is asked to play the role of the criminal in the game, finds it interesting at first but soon starts to feel trapped in it. The trailer has glimpses of Krystle D'Souza in-between. At the end of the trailer, Emraan Hashmi can be seen warning Rhea Chakraborty about Amitabh Bachchan and his friends.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Chehre - An unusual game where everybody is a suspect until proved guilty! #ChehreTrailer out now!"

Check out the trailer of Chehre here:

Chehre, directed by Rumi Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit, was earlier slated to release on February 21 last year but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. The makers changed the release date to April 30, 2020 and now, the film will finally open in theatres on August 27.

Chehre also stars Siddhanth Kapoor.