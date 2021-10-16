Ayushmann Khurrana Pays Tribute To Gulabo Sitabo Co-Star Farrukh Jaffar

A file photograph of Farrukh Jaffer. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Veteran actress Farrukh Jaffar, who was best-known for playing the role of Begum in Shoojit Sircar's 2020 film Gulabo Sitabo, died at the age of 88 on Friday in Lucknow, news agency ANI reported. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who had shared screen space with her in Gulabo Sitabo, paid tribute to her by sharing the film's dialogue and a still from it and he wrote: "Begam gayin. Rest in peace Farrukh Jaffar ji." Juhi Chaturvedi, the screenwriter of Gulabo Sitabo, also remembered the late actres and she wrote in an Instagram post: "Begum gayiin. Farrukh ji...na aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di... ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyega...RIP."

Besides Gulabo Sitabo, Farrukh Jaffar featured in brief roles in popular films such as Shah Rukh Khan's Swades. She was also a part of Peepli Live, Aligarh, Salman Khan's Sultan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photograph and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar to name a few. Farrukh Jafar, who was married to journalist-politician Syed Muhammad Jaffar and had two daughters - Mehru and Shaheen.

Before featuring in films, Farrukh Jaffar was a former radio presenter,. She started her career with Vividh Bharti in 1963 and stepped with films with a supporting role in the 1981. Farrukh Jaffar started her acting career with Bollywood film Umrao Jaan, in which she played the role of veteran actor Rekha's mother.

