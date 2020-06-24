Amitabh Bachchan Shares What A Mask Is Called In Hindi. Who Knew?

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Forget the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister, we challenge you to say "Isnasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika." Yes, it has an Amitabh Bachchan connection and we can't wait to share it. Big B at the age of 77, is arguably one of the coolest Bollywood star (but he doesn't know). The veteran actor found a new way to keep his Instafam hooked on Tuesday night. He found out what a mask is called in Hindi and it is: "Isnasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika." Another thing that we couldn't help but notice in Big B's post was his Gulabo Sitabo themed mask, featuring Mirza (Big B's character in the film) and Baankey aka Ayushmann Khurrana.

The caption on Big B's post read: "Mil gaya! Mil gaya! Mil gaya! Bohot parishram ke baad, mask ka anuvaad mil gaya. (Found it! Found it! Found it! After a lot of effort, I found the Hindi translation for a mask). nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika."

As a part of his recently-released film Gulabo Sitabo's promotional activity, Amitabh Bachchan started a tongue twister challenge. He nominated his colleagues to say, "Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo," 5 times. Nominating Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar to take the challenge, Big B wrote: "Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke."

Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, released on Amazon Prime. It opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film, 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The film has parts that are a bit of a mixed bag, but the manner in which the film rides on its quirky principal premise, droll little idiosyncratic detours, the cadences of the language of Lucknow and two wonderful pivotal star turns gives it an out-of-the-ordinary veneer."