Amitabh Bachchan Cancels Visit To Kolkata International Film Festival Because Of Health Issues

Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai

Highlights Big B was to inaugurate the Kolkata International Film Fest He had to cancel the event because of his health Shah Rukh Khan headlined the inauguration of KIFF

Actor Amitabh Bachchan couldn't attend the opening ceremony of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival because of health issues, reported news agency IANS. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the news agency that the veteran actor cancelled his scheduled visit to the inaugural ceremony early on Friday morning: "Amitabhji comes here every time. But he could not turn up. Since last night he is unwell. So doctors have restricted his movements. He is suffering a lot since last night," IANS quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying on Friday. The 25th Kolkata International Film Festival took off on Friday evening with Shah Rukh Khan inaugurating the event. The festival will continue till November 15.

Mamata Banerjee also said she was also reached out to by Jaya Bachchan: "He contacted me, Jaya ji (Jaya Bachchan) also... We pray for his long life and good health." The film festival is incomplete without Amitabh Bachchan, Mamata Banerjee said in statement while praying for Mr Bachchan's recovery: "Today though he could not come, I believe Amitji's mind is with this festival. We cannot think of this film festival without him."

Earlier this month, Mr Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for a few days for a routine check-up. However, it was also reported that Big B was admitted due to liver ailment. Days after that, the 77-year-old actor wrote about "strong warnings of work cut off" in his blog post. It appeared that Mr Bachchan wrote about his recent experience at the Nanavati Hospital: "The tunnel at the NSSH... Indeed several tunnels and some more probing with the meter in hand that sonographs... A few on the side injectables... At various locations on this mine field of a body... Some venous strips punctured and the fluids dripped in... A few hardcore instructions to follow... And back to the grind, despite the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven giving strong warnings of work cut off."

Amitabh Bachchan recently completed 50 years in the film industry. He currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 on Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in epic fantasy drama Brahmastra.

(With IANS inputs)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.