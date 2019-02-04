On World Cancer Day, Tahira Kashyap Posts Powerful Pic Of Her Surgery Scar

World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Highlights Tahira Kashyap wrote a note on World Cancer Day She accompanied it with a photo of hers "I truly embrace all my scars," Ayushmann re-shared her post

Tahira Kashyap dedicated a lengthy note to World Cancer Day, particularly to the "breast cancer survivors" and for "breast cancer awareness", and she clearly has the Internet's full attention. "Today is my day! Wish you all a happy World Cancer Day and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way," read a part of her note and added that her scar marks are actually her "badges of honour": "I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour." The "scars" she refers to appear to be the marks left after the preventive mastectomy Tahira underwent after being detected with breast cancer. Tahira accompanied her note with a photo of herself, which shows the surgery mark spilling over to her back.

Tahira, who has been hailed for her positive attitude towards battling the disease, also wrote the journey has been a "tough" one and her photograph is a reflection of just that: "There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured."

Tahira's actor husband Ayushmann Khurranna, who re-shared the post on his own Instagram, said: "Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer." Ayushmann gave a massive shout-out to Tahira for her inspiring words and said: "Keep inspiring the millions who get depressed when they get to know about cancer. Be the lifer you are! Actress Neha Dhupia is also one of those who left a comment on the post: "Such beautiful words of wisdom and strength as always...," she wrote while Twinkle Khanna, Ekta Kapoor and others also gave their thumbs ups.

Read Tahira Kashyap's post here:

Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer in September last year, which later progressed to the next stage. She recently introduced her "bald is beautiful" self with these words: "Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap!"

Ahead of that, she had tweeted about resuming work in November, little more than a month after which, she underwent her last chemotherapy session:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married in 2008 and are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.