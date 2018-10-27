Karva Chauth 2018: Ayushmann Khurrana's Tweet For Wife Tahira Kashyap Gets Shout-Outs On Twitter

Highlights
- Ayushmann kept the Karva Chauth fast this year
- "She can't fast this time but I will," he wrote
- "For her good health and long life," he added
"Ayushmann Khurrana, you are a gem. Much love to you, man!" read a comment on the Badhaai Ho actor's Karva Chauth-special tweet. On Saturday, the 34-year-old actor tweeted a photo revealing the mehendi pattern he recently got done for Karva Chauth - "T=Tahira", he wrote on a photo. Ayushmann Khurrana is married to Tahira Kashyap, who was recently diagnosed to be in a pre-cancerous state. On his Instagram story, the actor also revealed that he kept the Karva Chauth fast this year owing to his wife's medical condition and wrote: "She can't fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life." Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married on 2011 and the couple are parents to two children - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.
Richa Chadha, who was one of the first ones to comment on Ayushmann's tweet, gave a massive shout-out for his sweet gesture and wrote: "Cutest," but she's definitely not the only one who cheered for the actor and wished for Tahira's good health. "You guys are so beautiful. God bless you with good health and love and happiness," read a tweet while another added: "God bless you both." Several tweets also singled out Ayushmann for setting major relationship goals: "Ayushmann you are the perfect role model for men today! Bless you!" wrote a user while another said: "Role model."
Here's Ayushmann's tweet dedicated to Tahira:
Earlier in September, Tahira shared she's underwent treatment after being detected with pre-cancerous malignant cells in her breast: "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast," read an excerpt from her post.
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about 'my badge of honour' that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that's the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the glory of the success of his new film Badhaai Ho. Ayushmann's previous film Andhadhun also opened to much critical acclaim and impressive box office numbers.