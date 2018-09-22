Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira, Diagnosed With Cancer, Describes Herself As 'Half Indian Version Of Angelina Jolie'

Tahira Kashyap shared this image. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Highlights "I was detected with DCIS in my right breast," wrote Tahira "This obstacle has given me a new definition of life," she added Tahira Kashyap is married to Ayushmann and they have two kids

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shared an Instagram post on Saturday, in which she revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. Tahira wrote: "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area." Tahira mentioned that her post was dedicated to spreading "awareness and self-love." Despite the severity of the situation, Tahira's post was replete with humour. She jokingly talked about how she has become a "half Indian version of Angelina Jolie" (Angelina Jolie had mastectomy done on both her breasts) and added, "The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passe."

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's post here:

In her post, Tahira also talked about how this "obstacle" has given a given a new meaning to her life and added, "Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do."

Tahira ended the note by spreading awareness on breast cancer and wrote: "Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined."

Tahira Kashyap married actor Ayushman Khurrana in 2011. They are parents to six-year-old son Virajveer and a four-year-old daughter Varushka. Tahira has directed a short film titled Toffee, which was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival. The film was co-produced by Ayushmann Khurrana and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.