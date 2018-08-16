Why Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Is Trending

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap photographed together (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Highlights "The first step towards your dream," wrote Ayushmann Dreams do come true: Tahira She earlier directed a short film

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap found a spot on Thursday's trends list after the actor announced on social media that she will soon make her debut as a feature film director. Tahira has earlier directed a short film titled Toffee. "From writing books, plays and directing theatre productions to making a feature film now. So proud of you, Tahira Kashyap. The first step towards your dream. You have written a wonderful script and you are backed by the most credible people," Ayushmann Instagrammed on Wednesday, with her pictures. Details about the film, to be co-produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, haven't been revealed as of yet.

Read Ayushmann's Instagram post here.

Tahira posted this.

Toffee was co-produced by Ayushmann Khurrana and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The short film was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival apart too.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married in 2011. The couple are parents to children Virajveer and Varushka. His brother Aparshakti is also an actor and made his debut with Aamir Khan's blockbuster film Dangal.

Ayushmann, a popular VJ-turned-TV presenter, debuted in the industry with 2012's Vicky Donor. He later followed it up with films like Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which won a National Film Award.

Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan are his three films which released last year. Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho are his upcoming films.

Ayushmann Khurrana is also a singer and has sung several songs, including Paani Da and Yahin Hoon Main.