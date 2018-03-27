World Theatre Day 2018: Spot Ayushmann Khurrana In This Old Street Play Pic

Highlights
See the photo here. Can you spot him? "I'm sure it will be difficult for you guys to recognise me in this," said Ayushmann.
#worldtheatreday We performed a street play called Mann Ki Bhadaas - a musical at IIT Powai in 2002. Our theatre group Aaghaaz from DAV college Chandigarh got the first prize that year. That was the first time a college from a non metro city participated in Mood Indigo and got the first prize. Cant forget that day. @rochakkohli and @charandeepkalra are also in the pic. I'm sure it will be difficult for you guys to recognise me in this.
Umm... got it? Folks, Ayushmann Khurrana is the second from left in the photo.
Meanwhile, some of the famous Bollywood stars like Shashi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechli and others started their career as theatre artistes.