World Theatre Day 2018: Spot Ayushmann Khurrana In This Old Street Play Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture from his performance in Mumbai 16 years ago

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 27, 2018 18:11 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana posted this picture on World Theatre Day 2018 (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. His theatre group had got the first prize
  2. They had performed at an event at IIT Powai
  3. Ayushmann Khurrana did theatre for five years during his college days
On World Theatre Day 2018, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture from his performance in Mumbai 16 years ago. Ayushmann and his group performed a street play called Mann Ki Bhadaas at IIT Powai (Mumbai) in 2002. He also revealed that they had won the first prize. "We performed a street play called Mann Ki Bhadaas - a musical at IIT Powai in 2002. Our theatre group Aaghaaz from DAV College, Chandigarh got the first prize that year. That was the first time a college from a non-metro city participated in Mood Indigo and got the first prize. Can't forget that day," Ayushmann, 33, captioned his post.

See the photo here. Can you spot him? "I'm sure it will be difficult for you guys to recognise me in this," said Ayushmann.
 


Umm... got it? Folks, Ayushmann Khurrana is the second from left in the photo.

Ayushmann Khurrana, for those who don't know, did theatre for five years during his college days. Wikipedia tells us that he is the founder of some of the active theatre groups of his college. He later participated in the reality show Roadies and later went on to host shows. In 2012, he made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, which was also Yami Gautam's first Hindi film. He has also been part of films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan.

Meanwhile, some of the famous Bollywood stars like Shashi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechli and others started their career as theatre artistes.
 

