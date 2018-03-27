World Theatre Day 2018: Shashi Kapoor To Radhika Apte, 5 Bollywood Stars Who Began On The Stage

Highlights Several theatre artistes such as Shabana Azmi forayed into films Kalki Koechlin works in films and theatre simultaneously Some like Nawazuddin started with theatre and are now focusing on films

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Nov 3, 2015 at 1:27am PST

Theatre, without a doubt, has contributed immensely to make Bollywood look good. Without fabulous performers such as Shashi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin among others, the Indian film industry would not have seen excellent films likeand. Therefore, on the World Theatre Day, it is absolutely essential to talk about Bollywood actors who started their career as theatre artistes. Shashi Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Om Puri top our selection list.: The youngest of actor Prithviraj Kapoor's three sons, Shashi Kapoor worked in his father's Prithvi Theatre for years before starting his Bollywood journey in 1961 film(not counting films in which he starred as a child artiste). Shashi Kapoor also featured in the theatre productions of Shakespeareana, which was owned by his wife Jennifer Kendal's parents. Shashi Kapoor romanced Jennifer's sister Felicity in 1965 film, which was based on the life of actor manager Geoffrey Kendal (Jennifer's father) and his theatre company Shakespeareana. Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal played an instrumental role in the revival of the Prithvi Theatre in 1978 after Prithviraj Kapoor's death.: Kalki Koechlin has been a theatre-worm from a very early age and she studied theatre in London too. For Kalki, even today, films and theatre run parallel. The actress has produced written and acted in several plays and she owns the theatre company 'Little Productions,' which came into existence in 2015.(an adaptation of),andare among her best known works in the theatre.: Radhika Apte started her career as an actress with Marathi theatre. She was closely associated with theatre company Aasakta Kalamanch run by Mohit Takalkar in Pune. She featured in Marathi plays such asand, Samuel Beckett'sandin English andin Hindi.Radhika first film was Shahid Kapoor's(a small role as his sister) but her first full-fledged role was in Bengali film. Radhika's co-star Rahul Bose had seen her perform inand suggested her name to director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.: Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a chemist in Vadodara for a year before he came to New Delhi in search of a job. After watching a play, Nawazuddin decided to try his luck in acting and to get admission in The National School Of Drama, he performed in 10 plays (an eligibility criterion). He graduated from the NSD in 1996 and took a plunge in Bollywood. He started with smaller roles in films likeandbefore getting supporting roles in films such asand finally bigger roles in films such as, theseries. In films likeand, Nawazuddin played lead roles.: The National School of Drama alumnus also performed in several theatre productions before signing his first film, based on a Marathi play of the same name. Om Puri also joined the Film and Television Institute of India along with Naseeruddin Shah but was disillusioned by the institute's tutoring methods. Like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Om Puri's humble beginning in the profession of acting was with theatre but his focus later shifted to films. Decades later, he returned to theatre in Punjabi play, co-starring Divya Dutta.Theatre calling?