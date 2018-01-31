Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana Begins His New Film. See Director's Post Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor

Share EMAIL PRINT Ayushmann Khurrana begins Badhaai Ho. (Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana) New Delhi: Highlights Ayushmann Khurrana begins new film The film is titled Badhaai Ho Badhaai Ho will also star Sanya Malhotra Badhaai Ho! Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to star in a new film, which Badhaai Ho, on social media with a photo, also featuring Ayushmann. Badhaai Ho is Ayushmann Khurrana's second film with Junglee pictures. In the pictures shared by the makers of the film, Ayushmann and film's director Amit are seen happily posing with the clapboard. It was just last year, Ayushmann Khurrana received great appreciation for his entertaining performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi (also starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao) and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan with Bhumi Pednekar. This is what director Amit Sharma tweeted about Badhaai Ho.

Shooting starts #BadhaaiHo@ayushmannk@sanyamalhotra07@iShantanuS@JungleePictures@ChromePicturespic.twitter.com/oS84Oxo2M6 — Amit Sharma (@CinemaPuraDesi) January 30, 2018



Earlier, sharing his excitement about working in the film and with Junglee Pictures once again, Ayushmann had told the Reuters: "I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is both innovative and entertaining."



Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, which was based on the topic of sperm donation. Ayushmann received Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the film. He also starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which was a box office success while Sanya Malhotra made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's 2016 Dangal, which turned out to be a huge success not only in India but also overseas. Soon after Dangal's blockbuster status, Sanya's co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was roped in for another Aamir Khan movie - Thugs Of Hindostan - but there was no word on Sanya's upcoming projects. Sanya also has a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline, to be directed by Ritesh Batra.



! Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to star in a new film, which also features Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra. Amit Sharma, the director of the film, shared the news of his upcoming movie, titled, on social media with a photo, also featuring Ayushmann.is Ayushmann Khurrana's second film with Junglee pictures. In the pictures shared by the makers of the film, Ayushmann and film's director Amit are seen happily posing with the clapboard. It was just last year, Ayushmann Khurrana received great appreciation for his entertaining performances in films like(also starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao) andwith Bhumi Pednekar. This is what director Amit Sharma tweeted about Earlier, sharing his excitement about working in the film and with Junglee Pictures once again, Ayushmann had told the Reuters: "I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures forand working with them onis going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is both innovative and entertaining."Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's, which was based on the topic of sperm donation. Ayushmann received Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the film. He also starred in, which was a box office success while Sanya Malhotra made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's 2016, which turned out to be a huge success not only in India but also overseas. Soon after's blockbuster status, Sanya's co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was roped in for another Aamir Khan movie -- but there was no word on Sanya's upcoming projects. Sanya also has a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline, to be directed by Ritesh Batra.