Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana Begins His New Film. See Director's Post

Badhaai Ho! Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to star in a new film, which also features Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra. Amit Sharma, the director of the film, shared the news of his upcoming movie, titled Badhaai Ho, on social media with a photo, also featuring Ayushmann. Badhaai Ho is Ayushmann Khurrana's second film with Junglee pictures. In the pictures shared by the makers of the film, Ayushmann and film's director Amit are seen happily posing with the clapboard. It was just last year, Ayushmann Khurrana received great appreciation for his entertaining performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi (also starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao) and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan with Bhumi Pednekar. This is what director Amit Sharma tweeted about Badhaai Ho.
Shooting starts #BadhaaiHo@ayushmannk@sanyamalhotra07@iShantanuS@JungleePictures@ChromePicturespic.twitter.com/oS84Oxo2M6— Amit Sharma (@CinemaPuraDesi) January 30, 2018
Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, which was based on the topic of sperm donation. Ayushmann received Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the film. He also starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which was a box office success while Sanya Malhotra made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's 2016 Dangal, which turned out to be a huge success not only in India but also overseas. Soon after Dangal's blockbuster status, Sanya's co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was roped in for another Aamir Khan movie - Thugs Of Hindostan - but there was no word on Sanya's upcoming projects. Sanya also has a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline, to be directed by Ritesh Batra.