Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana Begins His New Film. See Director's Post

! Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to star in a new film, which also features Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra. Amit Sharma, the director of the film, shared the news of his upcoming movie, titled, on social media with a photo, also featuring Ayushmann.is Ayushmann Khurrana's second film with Junglee pictures. In the pictures shared by the makers of the film, Ayushmann and film's director Amit are seen happily posing with the clapboard. It was just last year, Ayushmann Khurrana received great appreciation for his entertaining performances in films like(also starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao) andwith Bhumi Pednekar. This is what director Amit Sharma tweeted about Earlier, sharing his excitement about working in the film and with Junglee Pictures once again, Ayushmann had told the Reuters: "I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures forand working with them onis going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is both innovative and entertaining."Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's, which was based on the topic of sperm donation. Ayushmann received Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the film. He also starred in, which was a box office success while Sanya Malhotra made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's 2016, which turned out to be a huge success not only in India but also overseas. Soon after's blockbuster status, Sanya's co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was roped in for another Aamir Khan movie -- but there was no word on Sanya's upcoming projects. Sanya also has a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline, to be directed by Ritesh Batra.