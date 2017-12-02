Badhaai Ho, Sanya Malhotra. Her New Film Is With Ayushmann Khurrana Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana's new movie Badhaai Ho is scheduled to go on floors in January

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sanya Malhotra is all set for a new movie (courtesy JungleePictures) New Delhi: Highlights Sanya Malhotra's new movie is titled Badhaai Ho She co-stars with Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie The movie will go on floors in January Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra had signed her next film already. Badhaai Ho! Yes, we're saying congratulations but Badhaai Ho is also the title of Sanya Malhotra's new film BTW, in which she co-stars with actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana. Badhaai Ho will be a "coming-of-age story of a family as it grapples with some unexpected news," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana's new movie Badhaai Ho is scheduled to go on floors in January with the first shooting scheduled in the National Capital. Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho will be co-produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures.



Here's how the makers announced the big fat news!

.@sanyamalhotra07 to star opposite @ayushmannk in @CinemaPuraDesi's #BadhaaiHo produced by @JungleePictures & @ChromePictures, the film goes on floor in January in the capital. pic.twitter.com/wkefi7vrya — Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) December 2, 2017



Sanya Malhotra Dangal's blockbuster status, Sanya's co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was roped in for another Aamir Khan movie - Thugs Of Hindostan - but there was no word on Sanya's upcoming projects. Sanya also has a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline, to be directed by Ritesh Batra.



However, Sanya remained associated with Aamir Khan Productions - for example, Secret Superstar. Aamir Khan's dance moves from the song Sexy Baliye had gone crazy viral earlier this year, all thanks to Sanya Malhotra.



Both Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were subjected to sudden popularity after Dangal but Sanya appeared least overwhelmed by the change. When asked if being a celebrity made her consider making wardrobe changes IRL, Sanya told IANS: "Actually not. I am still the same. I can go outside and be comfortable. I don't say that I don't care, but its fine if I am going out in shorts. I am not that fashion conscious."



While this will be Sanya Malhotra's third Bollywood venture, Ayushmann Khurrana has quite a number of films in his resume. He was last seen with Bhumi Pednekar in this year's Shubh Mangal Savdhan.





girl Sanya Malhotra had signed her next film already.! Yes, we're saying congratulations butis also the title of Sanya Malhotra's new film BTW, in which she co-stars with actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana.will be a "coming-of-age story of a family as it grapples with some unexpected news," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana's new movieis scheduled to go on floors in January with the first shooting scheduled in the National Capital. Directed by Amit Sharma,will be co-produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures.Here's how the makers announced the big fat news!Sanya Malhotra made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's 2016 Dangal , which turned out to be a huge success not only in India but also overseas. Soon after's blockbuster status, Sanya's co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was roped in for another Aamir Khan movie -- but there was no word on Sanya's upcoming projects. Sanya also has a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline, to be directed by Ritesh Batra.However, Sanya remained associated with Aamir Khan Productions - for example, she choreographed the superstar in his last movie . Aamir Khan's dance moves from the songhad gone crazy viral earlier this year, all thanks to Sanya Malhotra.Both Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were subjected to sudden popularity afterbut Sanya appeared least overwhelmed by the change. When asked if being a celebrity made her consider making wardrobe changes IRL, Sanya told IANS: "Actually not. I am still the same. I can go outside and be comfortable. I don't say that I don't care, but its fine if I am going out in shorts. I am not that fashion conscious."While this will be Sanya Malhotra's third Bollywood venture, Ayushmann Khurrana has quite a number of films in his resume. He was last seen with Bhumi Pednekar in this year's