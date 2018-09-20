Badhaai Ho Song Badhaaiyan Tenu: Ayushmann Khurrana Is Embarrassed And There Is Little He Can Do About It

A still from the song Badhaaiyan Tenu (Courtesy YouTube)

Badhaaiyan Tenu, the first song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's movie Badhaai Ho, dropped on Thursday. Badhaaiyan Tenu captures those moments from the film when the news of Ayushmann's mother's (played by Neena Gupta) pregnancy is revealed to the family and others. Ayushmann is not very pleased with the 'good news' his parents just shared with them and the idea of his mother being pregnant clearly haunts him. Ayushmann gets mercilessly trolled by his friends while his father's (Gajraj Rao) colleagues don't shy away from pulling his leg either. The embarrassment on Ayushmann's face is palpable. The song has been sung by Brijesh Shandailya and Romy and Jordan. Credit for the lyrics of the track goes to Vayu. Ayushmann also shared the video on Instagram and attached this caption to it: "You are going to listen to this on loop! Badhaaiyan Tenu is out now! Suno, jhumo aur share karo."

After the trailer of Badhaai Ho was released last week, viewers couldn't stop raving about it. The trailer of the film has over 16 million views. Badhaai Ho appears to be a must watch family comedy.

Watch the trailer of Badhaai Ho here.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Ayushmann Khurrana had revealed why he decided to do Badhaai Ho. "As I go by my instinct, this was one of the stories that I wanted to be a part of because of the story. I felt the same during Dum Laga Ke Haisha when I took no time to agree to do the film. I think such a quirky subject and story-driven films are my zone," said Ayushmann.

Neena Gupta, who plays pivotal character in the film, said she did not read the script of Badhaai Ho before coming onboard. "I did not even read the script of the film because the subject was so interesting. Female actors of our age don't get a chance to play such interesting characters. This phase of our life is not addressed only in our Hindi cinema. But I think the change is happening because of the youngsters who are writing such scripts," Neena Gupta told IANS.

Badhaai Ho directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma depicts the story of a middle aged couple with a grown up son about to become parents again.

Badhaai Ho will hit the screen on October 19.