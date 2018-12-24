Tahira Kashyap, Wearing Hair Extensions After Chemo, Says A 'Little Vanity Doesn't Hurt'

Highlights
Filmmaker and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who is currently battling cancer, believes that a "little vanity doesn't hurt." Tahira, who has began with her chemotherapy sessions last month, can be seen sporting hair extensions in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, Tahira shared a picture of herself and wrote: "Wearing hair extensions kinda day! Little vanity doesn't hurt. If at all it's helping me kick the body aches! Some might judge or ask how but that's how I function, at times." Tahira signed off the post on an inspirational note and wrote: "No more taboo." She also added hashtags like "#vanity," "#breastcancerwarrior" "#hairandthere" and "#selflove."
Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's post here:
Tahira Kashyap revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer in September this year. She shared an extensive note on her Instagram profile and wrote: "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about 'my badge of honour' that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that's the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
In a recent post, Tahira chronicled her journey as a stage 1a cancer survivor, in which she revealed that as part of her treatment, she will be undergoing 12 sessions of chemotherapy. She also explained her "cap look." "The upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1a, which is still a result of early detection. I'll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. Six down, and another six left. Hence, the cap look nowadays," read an excerpt from Tahira's Instagram post.
Take a look at the post here:
That's what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let's choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped! So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I'll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn't give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn't give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude #earlydetection #breastcancerawareness #fuckcancer #spreadingawareness #selflovenomatterwhat #bruisedbutnotbroken #bodhisattva #sokavictor #spreadlove #compassion
Tahira Kashyap got married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana in 2011. The couple are parents to Virajveer and Varushka. Tahira has directed a short film titled Toffee, which was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.