Tahira Kashyap, Wearing Hair Extensions After Chemo, Says A 'Little Vanity Doesn't Hurt'

Filmmaker and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who is currently battling cancer, believes that a "little vanity doesn't hurt." Tahira, who has began with her chemotherapy sessions last month, can be seen sporting hair extensions in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, Tahira shared a picture of herself and wrote: "Wearing hair extensions kinda day! Little vanity doesn't hurt. If at all it's helping me kick the body aches! Some might judge or ask how but that's how I function, at times." Tahira signed off the post on an inspirational note and wrote: "No more taboo." She also added hashtags like "#vanity," "#breastcancerwarrior" "#hairandthere" and "#selflove."

Tahira Kashyap revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer in September this year. She shared an extensive note on her Instagram profile and wrote: "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."

In a recent post, Tahira chronicled her journey as a stage 1a cancer survivor, in which she revealed that as part of her treatment, she will be undergoing 12 sessions of chemotherapy. She also explained her "cap look." "The upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1a, which is still a result of early detection. I'll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. Six down, and another six left. Hence, the cap look nowadays," read an excerpt from Tahira's Instagram post.

Tahira Kashyap got married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana in 2011. The couple are parents to Virajveer and Varushka. Tahira has directed a short film titled Toffee, which was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.