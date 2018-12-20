Ayushmann Khurrana Explains The 'Benefits Of Being A Young Parent'

Ayushmann and Tahira with their son Virajveer.

Ayushmann Khurrana, 34, says that being a young parent is quite beneficial, reports news agency IANS. Ayushmann is married to Tahira Kashyap and the couple are parents to six-year-old son Virajveer and four-year-old daughter Varushka. During an episode of Famously Filmfare Season 2, the actor was asked about the benefits of being a young parent, to which he said: "Being a young parent, you can play cricket, football and I can play chess with my son. In fact, he plays the piano better than I do. We got the piano installed because of my film AndhaDhun. He started learning recently and already has a concert coming up."

Ayushmann, a hands-on dad, recounted what happened during his daughter's recent sports day event. "It was her (Varushka) sports day and I was all ready and geared up to win that 100 meter race with fellow parents as I was one of the youngest out there. I was really excited, but sadly that didn't happen. Even though I've under-slept today, it is alright. It is good to be a young father, a young parent. You have that energy and you are growing up with them."

Ayushmann Khurrana had a spectacular year with back-to-back hits Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. Both his films, made on small budgets, received critical acclaim and stupendous results at the box office.

Ayushmann has now signed up for Dream Girl, co-starring Nushrat Bharucha of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.