Tahira Kashyap Writes About Battling Stage 1 Cancer In Spirited Post

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in September, has now revealed in a social media post that she is battling Stage 1a cancer. Tahira shared a post on Instagram dedicated to her journey of battling cancer so far. She underwent six sessions of chemotherapy out of 12 and a preventive mastectomy following her cancer detection. It's a "tough" phase for Tahira but she is fighting her battle with "strength" and "resilience". "The upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1a, which is still a result of early detection. I'll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. Six down, and another six left. Hence, the cap look nowadays. This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how," read an excerpt from Tahira Kashyap's Instagram post.

Tahira Kashyap accompanied the post with photos of herself clad in an orange tee with "F##k Cancer" inscribed on it. "Let's choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped," Tahira's post further read.

In the post, Tahira thanked husband Ayushmann Khurrana, her parents, best friend Komal Sehgal and colleagues for their immense "support". "I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn't give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend Komal Sehgal, husband Ayushmann Khurrana, parents Yajan Kashyap and Anita Kashyap. This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to Atul Kasbekar, Tanuj Garg, Shruti Venkatrama, Shanti, who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn't give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse," Tahira added.

Earlier in September, Tahira shared on social media that she underwent treatment after being detected with pre-cancerous malignant cells in her breast: "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast," read an excerpt from her post.

Speaking about Tahira's cancer detection, Ayushmann Khurrana in an earlier interview to news agency IANS had said: "I had two back-to-back films coming and I was going through a professional high and I was wondering life is so beautiful and suddenly this happened, so it is a great leveller. Life is a great leveller," he said. "I was giving her my time, of course. In the morning I was promoting my films, in the nights I was with her in the hospital... It is not easy," he added. This year, Ayushmann featured in AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, both opened to much critical acclaim.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married in 2011 and are parents to two children - Virajveer and Varushka.