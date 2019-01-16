Tahira Kashyap, Battling Cancer, Trends For Bald Is 'Liberating' Post

Highlights
- Tahira Kashyap had earlier posted about using hair extensions
- "But this (going bald) feels so good," Tahira wrote
- Tahira Kashyap's chemotherapy sessions ended last week
Tahira Kashyap, director of critically-acclaimed film Toffee, is battling breast cancer and after recently going bald, she posted a couple of pictures of herself on social media and said that it's "liberating." On Instagram, she wrote: "That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. So, this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word. So much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol' cap for too long. But this feels so good." Tahira's post has several likes, motivational comments and many compliments. The best comment is from her husband Ayushmann Khurrana. He wrote: "Hottie" with a heart emoticon.
Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I had go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol' cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat
Tahira had earlier posted about using hair extensions after thinning of hair, a side-effect of cancer treatment. "Wearing hair extensions kinda day! Little vanity doesn't hurt. If at all it's helping me kick the body aches! Some might judge or ask how but that's how I function at times," she wrote.
Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage 0 (pre-cancerous stage when cancer cells multiplying in a contained area) last breast cancer in September year which later progressed to stage 1 a. Tahira also underwent preventive mastectomy. Her chemotherapy sessions ended last week, about which she posted on Instagram:
Can't keep calm!!! Last and final chemo! Fuck yesss!! It's been some journey. The learning has been immense, some of which, I know, I will realise with time. Thank you to each one who has been praying for me! Lots of love and prayers from my end to each one of you! My heart is bouncing with joy and gratitude #newyearhereicome #2019 #breastcancerwarrior
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about 'my badge of honour' that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that's the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
Ayushmann Khurrana married Tahira Kashyap in 2008 and they are parents to son Virajveer, born in 2012, and they welcomed daughter Varushka in 2014.