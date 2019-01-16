Tahira Kashyap, Battling Cancer, Trends For Bald Is 'Liberating' Post

Tahira Kashyap shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Tahira Kashyap had earlier posted about using hair extensions "But this (going bald) feels so good," Tahira wrote Tahira Kashyap's chemotherapy sessions ended last week

Tahira Kashyap, director of critically-acclaimed film Toffee, is battling breast cancer and after recently going bald, she posted a couple of pictures of herself on social media and said that it's "liberating." On Instagram, she wrote: "That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. So, this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word. So much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol' cap for too long. But this feels so good." Tahira's post has several likes, motivational comments and many compliments. The best comment is from her husband Ayushmann Khurrana. He wrote: "Hottie" with a heart emoticon.

Check out Tahira's post here:

Tahira had earlier posted about using hair extensions after thinning of hair, a side-effect of cancer treatment. "Wearing hair extensions kinda day! Little vanity doesn't hurt. If at all it's helping me kick the body aches! Some might judge or ask how but that's how I function at times," she wrote.

Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage 0 (pre-cancerous stage when cancer cells multiplying in a contained area) last breast cancer in September year which later progressed to stage 1 a. Tahira also underwent preventive mastectomy. Her chemotherapy sessions ended last week, about which she posted on Instagram:

Ayushmann Khurrana married Tahira Kashyap in 2008 and they are parents to son Virajveer, born in 2012, and they welcomed daughter Varushka in 2014.