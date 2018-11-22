Tahira Kashyap Resumes Work After Cancer Diagnosis, 'So Proud' Tweets Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira and Ayushmann married in 2011 (courtesy ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, returned to work on Thursday and shared the news with an adorable selfie on Twitter. Needless to say that Ayushmann re-shared it on his feed to say: "So proud!" Tahira has been undergoing treatment after being detected with pre-cancerous malignant cells in her right breast. She opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post in September, when she said: "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."

Here's what Tahira Kashyap posted on Thursday, don't miss Ayushmann's response!

Meanwhile in an interview with news agency IANS, Ayushmann Khurrana shared about the couple's experience of dealing with Tahira's cancer diagnosis. "I had two back-to-back films coming and I was going through a professional high and I was wondering life is so beautiful and suddenly this happened, so it is a great leveller. Life is a great leveller," he said. "I was giving her my time, of course. In the morning I was promoting my films, in the nights I was with her in the hospital... It is not easy," he added. This year, Ayushmann featured in AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, both of which opened to much critical acclaim. Badhaai Ho just made over Rs 200 crore at the global box office.

After her message about mastectomy, Tahira Kashyap continued to feature on Ayushmann's social media accounts in new posts every now and then. On Karva Chauth, Ayushmann revealed on Twitter that he kept the Karva Chauth fast this year as Tahira couldn't because of her medical condition. "I am glad I have a partner like Tahira who is very brave, strong, who is an inspiration. I have started seeing life through a different prism," he told IANS in the interview.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who believes "life is never perfect, added: "This was just a small imperfection according to us. We are taking it as it is." Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married in 2011 and are parents to two children - Virajveer and Varushka.

