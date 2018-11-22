Tahira Kashyap Resumes Work After Cancer Diagnosis, 'So Proud' Tweets Ayushmann Khurrana

Highlights
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, returned to work on Thursday and shared the news with an adorable selfie on Twitter. Needless to say that Ayushmann re-shared it on his feed to say: "So proud!" Tahira has been undergoing treatment after being detected with pre-cancerous malignant cells in her right breast. She opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post in September, when she said: "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."
Work starts! #preproduction#HappyThanksgiving#gratitudepic.twitter.com/xhEhHyVd6W— Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) November 22, 2018
Meanwhile in an interview with news agency IANS, Ayushmann Khurrana shared about the couple's experience of dealing with Tahira's cancer diagnosis. "I had two back-to-back films coming and I was going through a professional high and I was wondering life is so beautiful and suddenly this happened, so it is a great leveller. Life is a great leveller," he said. "I was giving her my time, of course. In the morning I was promoting my films, in the nights I was with her in the hospital... It is not easy," he added. This year, Ayushmann featured in AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, both of which opened to much critical acclaim. Badhaai Ho just made over Rs 200 crore at the global box office.
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about 'my badge of honour' that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that's the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
After her message about mastectomy, Tahira Kashyap continued to feature on Ayushmann's social media accounts in new posts every now and then. On Karva Chauth, Ayushmann revealed on Twitter that he kept the Karva Chauth fast this year as Tahira couldn't because of her medical condition. "I am glad I have a partner like Tahira who is very brave, strong, who is an inspiration. I have started seeing life through a different prism," he told IANS in the interview.
Fasting for you is fun. #KarvaChauthpic.twitter.com/AiYIqDyGaG— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 27, 2018
Ayushmann Khurrana, who believes "life is never perfect, added: "This was just a small imperfection according to us. We are taking it as it is." Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married in 2011 and are parents to two children - Virajveer and Varushka.
