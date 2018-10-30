This Pic Of Ayushmann Khurrana With Wife Tahira Kashyap And Brother Aparshakti Is What Family Love Is

Aparshakti Khurrana shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana treated his Instafam to a heartwarming picture of himself with brother Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer recently. In the picture, Tahira is sandwiched between Ayushmann and Aparshakti, who plant a kiss on her forehead. The adorable post will surely brighten up your day and it perfectly defines what family love is all about. Aparshakti shared the picture with a couple of emoticons. In September, Tahira revealed about her diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post, in which she wrote about undergoing the treatment after being detected with pre-cancerous malignant cells in her right breast.

On Karva Chauth, the Internet just couldn't stop gushing over Ayushmann's Khurrana's gesture for his wife. The Badhaai Ho actor tweeted a photo revealing the mehendi pattern he recently got done for Karva Chauth - "T=Tahira", he wrote. On his Instagram stories, Ayushmann also revealed that he kept the fast this year due to his wife's medical condition and wrote: "She can't fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married in 2011 and the couple are parents to children Virajveer and Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster film Badhaai Ho. His previous film Andhadhun also opened to critical acclaim. Meanwhile, Aparshakti, best-known for his role in Dangal, was last seen in Stree.