This Pic Of Ayushmann Khurrana With Wife Tahira Kashyap And Brother Aparshakti Is What Family Love Is

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana treated his Instafam to a heartwarming picture of himself with brother Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer recently. In the picture, Tahira is sandwiched between Ayushmann and Aparshakti, who plant a kiss on her forehead. The adorable post will surely brighten up your day and it perfectly defines what family love is all about. Aparshakti shared the picture with a couple of emoticons. In September, Tahira revealed about her diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post, in which she wrote about undergoing the treatment after being detected with pre-cancerous malignant cells in her right breast.
On Karva Chauth, the Internet just couldn't stop gushing over Ayushmann's Khurrana's gesture for his wife. The Badhaai Ho actor tweeted a photo revealing the mehendi pattern he recently got done for Karva Chauth - "T=Tahira", he wrote. On his Instagram stories, Ayushmann also revealed that he kept the fast this year due to his wife's medical condition and wrote: "She can't fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life."
#KarvaChauthpic.twitter.com/MDFtUPQrqN— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 27, 2018
Fasting for you is fun. #KarvaChauthpic.twitter.com/AiYIqDyGaG— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 27, 2018
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married in 2011 and the couple are parents to children Virajveer and Varushka.
Tahira had shared this post.
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about 'my badge of honour' that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that's the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster film Badhaai Ho. His previous film Andhadhun also opened to critical acclaim. Meanwhile, Aparshakti, best-known for his role in Dangal, was last seen in Stree.