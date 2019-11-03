On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lit Up With A Birthday Wish For 'King Of Bollywood'

SRK in Mumbai (L), a still from the video shared by Shah Rukh Khan (R). (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights SRK shared the video on social media "Thanks for making me shine so bright," Shah Rukh Khan wrote Rishi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also reacted to the video

Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's name to mark his 54th birthday on Saturday. The world's tallest building illuminated with the message, "Happy birthday to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan" and a spectacular fountain show with his song Dhoom Tana Tana from Om Shanti Om playing in the background. SRK, who is the brand ambassador for Dubai Tourism, shared the video clip on Instagram.

"To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. Mohamed Alabbar and Burj Khalifa ...Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the tallest I have ever been. Love you Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest," he captioned the video.

Dubai's tribute to SRK left fans, including actors Rishi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh impressed. Ranveer Singh wrote: "Haaaaaaa. This is too cool, bhai."

Rishi Kapoor wished SRK and said he has made India proud. "For me this is so wonderful. Shah Rukh in his early years, started his career with me in Deewaana. And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and commendable. You make India proud, Shah Rukh (achcha hua na Gauri ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni. LOL) Belated birthday," Rishi Kapoor tweeted

For me this is so wonderful . Sharukh in his early years, started his career with me in "Deewaana". And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and https://t.co/oN9osbp8I4 make India proud, Sharukh. (achcha hua na Gauri ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni lol) Belated Birthday https://t.co/4YyH4f6VuY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 3, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday with fans in Mumbai on Saturday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.