Watch: Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Tricolour For India AI Impact Summit 2026

On Thursday (February 19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed global industry leaders at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. To mark the occasion, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, was illuminated in the Indian tricolour -- a tribute the Indian Embassy in the UAE hailed on social media as a "powerful symbol" of the growing ties between India and the UAE.

"The world's tallest building celebrates #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026!" the embassy captioned the accompanying video on X (formerly Twitter).

"The iconic Burj Khalifa shines bright for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. A powerful symbol of the growing India-UAE partnership in tech, innovation and AI," it added.

As the clip went viral, social media users were impressed by the UAE's acknowledgement of the AI summit that brought some of the best minds in the industry to one stage.

"This is such cool stuff. Delighted to see our leader there. Such a progressive, positive visionary plan to bring AI giants together," said one user, while another added: "A proud moment for India on the global stage!"

A third commented: "Incredible. This gesture definitely highlights strengthening bilateral ties, including the UAE's investments in Indian AI startups and joint initiatives under the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement."

India AI Impact Summit 2026

World leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers, and technology enthusiasts from across the globe have converged at the AI Impact Expo and Summit that started at Bharat Mandapam on Monday (Feb 16). The summit, themed “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya: Welfare for All, Happiness for All”, reflects India's commitment to harnessing AI for human-centric progress and inclusive development.

PM Modi underscored India's leadership in the global AI transformation, powered by the strength of its 1.4 billion people, robust digital public infrastructure and vibrant startup ecosystem. At one point, the likes of Sundar Pichai (Google), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Alexander Wang (Meta), among others, shared the stage with the Indian PM.