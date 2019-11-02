'Shah Rukh Khan Never Ceases To Amaze': Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta Send 'Big, Big Love' On His Birthday

Kajol shared this adorable photo with Shah Rukh Khan (courtesy kdevgn)

Bollywood celebs showered birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan with a whole lot of love on his 54th birthday on November 2. Wishes and messages poured in for King Khan on social media, with some of the cutest birthday greetings arriving from Shah Rukh's onscreen heroines Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta and others. However, Karan Johar's birthday wish for Shah Rukh will perhaps make you quite a bit emotional. "Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this! Have a wonderful day, Shah Rukh Khan," wrote Kajol, who has co-starred with Shah Rukh in countless Bollywood romances. Kajol and Shah Rukh's enthralled the audience with their onscreen romance years after in Dilwale, which remains their last film together so far.

Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this ! Have a wonderful day @iamsrkpic.twitter.com/Z10pky7ouq — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 2, 2019

Anushka Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, also wrote a heart-felt note to the actor on Twitter. "Happy birthday Shah! You will always hold a very special place in my life and in my heart. Thank you for being you. Big big love and a lot of happiness and joy... always," she tweeted. Shah Rukh co-starred with Anushka in Zero, which released last year.

Happy birthday Shah! You will always hold a very special place in my life and in my heart. Thank you for being you. Big big love and a lot of happiness and joy.. always. @iamsrkpic.twitter.com/UN8f7Wn2Cf — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 2, 2019

Preity Zinta, who famously co-starred with Shah Rukh in Dil Se, made an adorable reference to the movie as she wrote: "Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. From Dil Se till now you never cease to amaze me. I always learn something new when you are around. All I wanna say is thank you for your big heart, your madness, the way you inspire me and your wicked sense of humour. Wish you loads of love, happiness, success and good health always."

Happy Birthday @iamsrkFrom Dil Se till now u never cease to amaze me.I always learn something new when ur around. All I wanna say is ThankU 4 ur big heart,ur madness,the way u inspire me & 4ur wicked sense of humour.Wish u loads of love, happiness,success & good health always pic.twitter.com/teTgSYHUYp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 2, 2019

Karan Johar, who began his career as a director with Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and is one of his closest pals in the industry, will make you tear up with his emotional note: "Thank you for being you... thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones... thank you for being my father's best friend and my older brother for life! I love you more than you will ever know."

Actress Raveena Tandon, who worked with Shah Rukh in 1995 film Zamaana Deewana, also dedicated an Instagram post the actor: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday scorpion superstar! May you grow from strength to strength, Shah. The most wittiest warmest helpful gentlemanly co-star ever. More power to you."

Shah Rukh's birthday was also made special with more birthday greetings and best wishes from celebs like Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, Diana Penty, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

From meeting you for the 1st time on the set of Benam Badshah in 1990, to now, almost 2020, you haven't changed a bit! The power in your eyes, the swagger, confidence, humour, warmth, kindness & your love for my family! Keep inspiring the world my friend! Happy Birthday, @iamsrk! pic.twitter.com/FoyYWCmEyq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2019

Happiest birthday to the King of Hearts.. @iamsrk .. lov u forever pic.twitter.com/5H3q0DSwt9 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 2, 2019

Happiest Birthday to the ruler of our hearts, the wittiest best, the one with the best dimples and also the one who steals my birthday thunder year after year #NotComplaining!

Happy Birthday @iamsrk! — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) November 2, 2019

Happy bday Shah sir @iamsrk

Main #Bala film mein aapka fan bana hoon. I'd insisted on this. So the producer & the director incorporated it in the script. Sapne dikhaane ke liye shukriya. Pyaar mein yakeen dilaane ke liye shukriya. Aapka jabra fan aur #SRKian. #HappyBirthdaySRK — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 1, 2019

Happy birthday to the king of kings! May you inspire the world even more this year with your unmatchable energy and talent! Lots of love always @iamsrk — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 2, 2019

Wishing you a wonderful year ahead @iamsrk. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 2, 2019

Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan! May the force be with you always.

