'Phone Toh Utha Leta Mera:' Salman Khan Says In His Blockbuster Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on Saturday and needless to say, social media was bombarded with wishes from fans and Bollywood stars. On SRK's special day, Salman Khan too posted a blockbuster wish along with several other Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Aayush Sharma and Sohail Khan. The Bharat actor posted a video, in which he and other stars could be seen singing Happy Birthday for SRK. Salman signed off the video saying, "Phone toh utha leta mera." He captioned the post: "Happy birthday Khan Saab. . . Hamare industry ka King Khan."

Shah Rukh Khan responded to Salman's wish by commenting on the post. The actor wrote: "Thank you Bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad which is my mom's city. Love you and thanks for the wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you."

Last week, Salman Khan shared a video from Happy New Year song Manwa Lage, featuring Shah Rukh, after reports of the actor rescuing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager from an accidental fire at the Bachchans' Diwali bash surfaced. In the video clip Salman Khan said: "Hero woh hota hai jo aagme kudke, bujhake, bachata hai."

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman have co-starred in films such as Karan Arjun, Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam.. Both the actors frequently make cameo appearances in each other's films. SRK made a special appearance in Tubelight, Salman had a cameo in SRK's film Zero.

