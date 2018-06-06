Mujhse Dosti Karoge? Bollywood's Long History Of Rivalries Now Upstaged By BFFs

Highlights
- Sonam recently defended Swara after she was trolled for a VDW scene
- SRK, Salman, once not-friends, made up at Salman's sister Arpita's
- Kajol and Karan Johar became friends again after the birth of KJo's twins
The Sonam Kapoor Corner:
Sonam Kapoor once featured in reports for her speculated rivalry with Deepika Padukone - both actresses made their Bollywood debuts in 2007. In 2010, the duo bonded over Koffee With Karan but on the next season, Sonam was asked about something which Deepika has but she doesn't and she said: "an over enthusiastic PR team." She also added "create your own style" as a piece of advice to Deepika. This year, while Bollywood A-listers poured in at the screenings of Deepika's "Padmaavat", the cameras seemed to miss Sonam, when it was reported that the duo are yet to warm up to each other.
When Veere Di Wedding was still work-in-progress, several reports claimed cold vibes were being exchanged between Sonam and Kareena. But no, nothing like that, said Sonam. In October last year, Sonam addressed the rumour of an alleged rift between her and Kareena with strongly worded tweets and wrote: "Veeres stand together, through "blind stories", false accusations and smear campaigns. That's true friendship." She also put out a lengthy statement in a tweet, which read:
#VeereDiWeddingpic.twitter.com/I0aLmAdu6w— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 16, 2017
Sonam also is recently trending for defending Swara Bhasker after the actress was trolled for a particular scene in Veere Di Wedding. "I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love. So Swara, you have a lot of lovers," she told news agency ANI. Swara was Sonam's constant companion during her wedding festivities and has also co-starred with her in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Earlier this year, Sonam's tweet saying 'sorry' to Sonakshi went crazy viral, after which the Dabangg actress called truce like this: "Aww, don't be silly Sonam. We've all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really don't wanna." This happened after Sonakshi said on Neha Dhupia's talk show that Sonam had given her "a lot of attitude."
Thanks @ManishMalhotra@sonakshisinha sona I've always been warm towards you , don't remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I'm sorry! https://t.co/VyLjIbA99W— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 10, 2018
Aww dont be silly @sonamakapoor! We've all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really dont wanna!!!! And then arent we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug https://t.co/pyCFbu18si— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 10, 2018
The Story Of An Epic Hug:
The super Khans - Shah Rukh and Salman - made up for lost times with an epic hug at Baba Siddique's iftaar party in 2014. In the years before they had a fall-out, Bollywood's Karan Arjun were photographed hugging at Baba Siddique's parties. Ties were severed between the two for six years after their feud at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008. They repaired their relationship in 2014 at Salman's sister Arpita's wedding. After truce was called, Salman and Shah Rukh continue to make the iftaar hug a much anticipated affair and actively participate in each other's film promotions. After Shah Rukh made a special appearance in Tubelight, Salman will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh's upcoming Zero.
When Kajol And Karan Johar Made Us Cry Tears Of Joy:
Kajol and Karan Johar had been friends and frequent collaborators for 25 years until in 2016 when they had a fall-out, after which the filmmaker blamed Ajay Devgn as the reason in his autobiography. He claimed things got worse in 2016 when Ajay alleged Karan was paying for good reviews of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But severed ties were reported to be being repaired after it was noticed that Karan was following Kajol on social media last year. While it's difficult to tell who made the first move, it is said that Kajol reportedly invited Karan to her birthday party last year and he obliged. Social media had also highlighted how Kajol 'liked' a photo of Roohi and Yash on Karan Johar's Instagram.
Neighbour Love:
Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar are colleagues and neighbours. But they are staunch rivals also when it comes to movie releases. Last year, Hrithik's Mohenjo Daro was hit hard after it clashed with Akshay's Rustom in August. Both were period dramas but Rustom went on to cross the 100 crore mark while Mohenjo Daro proved to be a box office dud. But that did not affect their real-life rapport in any way. On Instagram, Hrithik and Akshay were spotted chilling with their families together.
Deepika And Katrina Good Friends? * Maintain Stony Silence *
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated for years and broke-up in 2007, two years after which Ranbir starred in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani with Katrina Kaif. Ranbir then dated Katrina till sometime between 2015 and 2016. Gossip quarters often report Katrina as the reason for Ranbir's break-up with Deepika but it appears that the duo are smart enough to handle it with ease. On Koffee With Karan in 2016, Katrina and Anushka Sharma were asked if they consider Deepika as a "good friend", which was responded with pin-drop silence. But that was okay because Deepika, who later tweeted: "These girls were on fire."
these girls were on fire!what a fun episode... https://t.co/BmWqWE4fXT— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 27, 2016
Katrina And Alia Are BFFs And Gym Buddies:
Ranbir Kapoor se yaad aya, he recently appeared to confirm that he's dating Alia Bhatt, who is again real-life besties with Katrina. Alia and Katrina are also gym buddies and Katrina often takes over as the Raazi actress' gym instructor when Yasmin Karachiwala is not around. The duo are also spotted hanging out at parties together and also made an appearance on BFFs With Vogue this year. Alia Bhatt also recently confessed that she really wants to work with Katrina.
New BFFs In Town - Sara And Janhvi:
