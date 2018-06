Mujhse Dosti Karoge? Bollywood's Long History Of Rivalries Now Upstaged By BFFs

Of Salman and Shah Rukh's epic hugs!

Thanks @ManishMalhotra@sonakshisinha sona I've always been warm towards you , don't remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I'm sorry! https://t.co/VyLjIbA99W — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 10, 2018

Aww dont be silly @sonamakapoor! We've all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really dont wanna!!!! And then arent we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug https://t.co/pyCFbu18si — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 10, 2018

Salman and Shah Rukh, Bollywood's Karan Arjun

#friendslikefamily A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

these girls were on fire!what a fun episode... https://t.co/BmWqWE4fXT — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 27, 2016

Sara and Janhvi photographed at the airport together

Bollywood is all about drama. Isn't it? But over the last few years, the spotlight has shifted from of cat-fights and star rivalries to mush stories and tales of newfound BFFs and mended friendships. Let's start with this year. Remember how Sonakshi Sinha sent a "big hug" to Sonam Kapoor on Twitter after she appeared to claim that Sonam was rude to her and Sonam apologised? Then there was the case of Sonam dismissing reports about her rumoured rift withco-star Kareena Kapoor. You also must remember how Ranbir Kapoor, who once dated Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, who is currently rumoured to be Deepika's boyfriend, made a brilliant show out ofin 2016, despite declaring: "We're not best friends. We are together on this show because you called us!"Sonam Kapoor once featured in reports for her speculated rivalry with Deepika Padukone - both actresses made their Bollywood debuts in 2007. In 2010, the duo bonded overbut on the next season, Sonam was asked about something which Deepika has but she doesn't and she said: "an over enthusiastic PR team." She also added "create your own style" as a piece of advice to Deepika. This year, while Bollywood A-listers poured in at the screenings of Deepika's "", the cameras seemed to miss Sonam, when it was reported that the duo are yet to warm up to each other.Whenwas still work-in-progress, several reports claimed cold vibes were being exchanged between Sonam and Kareena. But no, nothing like that, said Sonam. In October last year, Sonam addressed the rumour of an alleged rift between her and Kareena with strongly worded tweets and wrote: "Veeres stand together, through "blind stories", false accusations and smear campaigns. That's true friendship." She also put out a lengthy statement in a tweet, which read: Sonam also is recently trending for defending Swara Bhasker after the actress was trolled for a particular scene in. "I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love. So Swara, you have a lot of lovers," she told news agency ANI. Swara was Sonam's constant companion during her wedding festivities and has also co-starred with her inEarlier this year, Sonam's tweet saying 'sorry' to Sonakshi went crazy viral, after which theactress called truce like this: "Aww, don't be silly Sonam. We've all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really don't wanna." This happened after Sonakshi said on Neha Dhupia's talk show that Sonam had given her "a lot of attitude."The super Khans - Shah Rukh and Salman - made up for lost times with an epic hug at Baba Siddique'sparty in 2014. In the years before they had a fall-out, Bollywood'swere photographed hugging at Baba Siddique's parties. Ties were severed between the two for six years after their feud at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008. They repaired their relationship in 2014 at Salman's sister Arpita's wedding. After truce was called, Salman and Shah Rukh continue to make thehug a much anticipated affair and actively participate in each other's film promotions. After Shah Rukh made a special appearance in, Salman will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh's upcoming Kajol and Karan Johar had been friends and frequent collaborators for 25 years until in 2016 when they had a fall-out, after which the filmmaker blamed Ajay Devgn as the reason in his autobiography. He claimed things got worse in 2016 when Ajay alleged Karan was paying for good reviews of his film. But severed ties were reported to be being repaired after it was noticed that Karan was following Kajol on social media last year. While it's difficult to tell who made the first move, it is said that Kajol reportedly invited Karan to her birthday party last year and he obliged. Social media had also highlighted how Kajol 'liked' a photo of Roohi and Yash on Karan Johar's Instagram.Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar are colleagues and neighbours. But they are staunch rivals also when it comes to movie releases. Last year, Hrithik'swas hit hard after it clashed with Akshay'sin August. Both were period dramas butwent on to cross the 100 crore mark whileproved to be a box office dud. But that did not affect their real-life rapport in any way. On Instagram, Hrithik and Akshay were spotted chilling with their families together Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated for years and broke-up in 2007, two years after which Ranbir starred inwith Katrina Kaif. Ranbir then dated Katrina till sometime between 2015 and 2016. Gossip quarters often report Katrina as the reason for Ranbir's break-up with Deepika but it appears that the duo are smart enough to handle it with ease . Onin 2016, Katrina and Anushka Sharma were asked if they consider Deepika as a "good friend", which was responded with pin-drop silence. But that was okay because Deepika, who later tweeted: "These girls were on fire."Ranbir Kapoor, he recently appeared to confirm that he's dating Alia Bhatt, who is again real-life besties with Katrina. Alia and Katrina are also gym buddies and Katrina often takes over as theactress' gym instructor when Yasmin Karachiwala is not around. The duo are also spotted hanging out at parties together and also made an appearance onthis year. Alia Bhatt also recently confessed that she really wants to work with Katrina. Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara are on the brink of joining Bollywood and are also experts at turning heads in showbiz parties. Pictures of them hanging out at gatherings, going to salons together and attending movie screenings often send the Internet into a meltdown. Both aspiring actresses, they are also making their Bollywood debuts this year - Sara's maiden Bollywood filmreleases on November 30 while Janhvi'sis all set to hit screens on July 20.Do you also think Bollywood has come a long way? Tell us in the comments below.