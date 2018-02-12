What Sonakshi Sinha Said To Sonam Kapoor After Viral 'Sorry' Tweet

Highlights "If you feel that way I'm sorry," said Sonam "Not to be taken seriously," replied Sonakshi Sonakshi Sinha had said, "Sonam Kapoor once showed her a lot of attitude"

Thanks @ManishMalhotra@sonakshisinha sona I've always been warm towards you , don't remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I'm sorry! https://t.co/VyLjIbA99W — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 10, 2018

Aww dont be silly @sonamakapoor! We've all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really dont wanna!!!! And then arent we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug https://t.co/pyCFbu18si — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 10, 2018

