What Sonakshi Sinha Said To Sonam Kapoor After Viral 'Sorry' Tweet

- "If you feel that way I'm sorry," said Sonam
- "Not to be taken seriously," replied Sonakshi
- Sonakshi Sinha had said, "Sonam Kapoor once showed her a lot of attitude"
What Sonakshi Sinha said on a taping of Vogue BFFs with designer Manish Malhotra as her co-guest was that Sonam once showed her 'a lot of attitude, which... was unnecessary.' Sonam tweeted a link to an article that reported the quote, writing: "Sona, I've always been warm towards you. Don't remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I'm sorry!" Sonakshi's response: "Sonam Kapoor, don't be silly. We've all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really don't want to. And then aren't we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug."
Thanks @ManishMalhotra@sonakshisinha sona I've always been warm towards you , don't remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I'm sorry! https://t.co/VyLjIbA99W— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 10, 2018
Aww dont be silly @sonamakapoor! We've all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really dont wanna!!!! And then arent we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug https://t.co/pyCFbu18si— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 10, 2018
Opinion on this exchange is divided. There are some who think what Sonakshi did was cool - but many others are calling her out:
Keep the love flowing girls— IBRAHIM (@IBZ4444) February 10, 2018
That's my gurllllll— Swati. (@ItsSwatiS) February 10, 2018
Rather refrain from saying something you don't mean than try to appease a talk-show host in pursuit of headlines or sensationalism— Shalin (@just_shalin) February 10, 2018
What an explanation, sonam u r way above this showoff. Love u. And @sonakshisinha nobody can coax someone to say such mean things about others, it was ur insecurity talkin. And pls dont sing, even in auto tuning, u sound terrible.— Padma (@pdisket) February 11, 2018
this called hypocrisy. why you said things that is not true about someone.— nella (@nelasweet4) February 11, 2018
and now you said dont take it seriously
Manish Malhotra, an unwitting participant on the sidelines, was thanked by Sonam in her tweet for saying these nice things on the show about her: "I think she is a real fashionista, and she is fabulous but I think Sonam has a lot more talent. She should definitely work a lot more. I mean she should do more films," news agency IANS reports.
Sonam Kapoor stars in last week's major release PadMan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The film has earned Rs 23 crore so far. The film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna and is directed by R Balki.
(With IANS inputs)