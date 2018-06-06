Sonam Kapoor's Defence Of Swara Bhasker 'Has Nothing To Do' With Pakistan Comments, Okay?

Highlights
- Swara was trolled for a particular scene in Veere Di Wedding
- After which, Sonam said: "The other side of hate is always love"
- Swara Bhasker was also slammed for her 'contradictory' views on Pakistan
Soon after, a tweet reported that Sonam defended her co-star saying trolling shows that the Internet loves her "After the backlash that Swara Bhaskar received regarding her remarks about Pakistan." Sonam was quick to spot the tweet and rectify the report, saying: "My defence of her has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan! Get your fact right and stop trying to spread mischief and hate!"
My defence of her has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan! Get your fact right and stop trying to spread mischief and hate! #aproudworldcitizen#feminist#liberalhttps://t.co/QlakSjBT5c— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 5, 2018
Before Sonam appeared to defend her co-star, Swara did a brilliant job on Twitter posting a message for "paid trolls." A particularly-worded tweet about Swara trended over the weekend after a post criticising the concerned scene from Veere Di Wedding was repeatedly posted on several Twitter accounts. "I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks," Swara had tweeted.
.@Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi#SakshiSlayshttps://t.co/pxHyjKthXH— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018
Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018
Swara Bhasker also trended after Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane tweeted about how her views about Pakistan changed after Veere Di Wedding was banned in Pakistan. Urwa substantiated her point sharing two video clips of Swara - one from her 2015 visit to Pakistan when she said, "every city fails in front of Lahore,' and the second clip was from a recent interview where she described Pakistan as a "failing state." Veere Di Wedding, which is a story of a bride-to-be and her three friends, was banned in Pakistan because of the "vulgar dialogues and obscene scenes" as per the Censor Board there.
Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to,in 2015, as the "Best country you have ever visited" and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests . 1/3— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018
2/3 While you're on this spree of empowering women,i must say you've become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let's not talk about women empowerment.— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018
3/3 This only reflects on u as an ignorant person who is also quiet contradictory in her own statements. It's not a failing state for sure but u come across as a "Failing Human Being" !!! @ReallySwara— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018CommentsFrom the citizen of the Phenomenal Pakistan
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding has garnered almost Rs 50 crores at the box office in less than a week.