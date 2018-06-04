Sonam Kapoor On Swara Bhasker Being Trolled: 'It Shows They Love Her'

Sonam Kapoor with Swara Bhasker at an event for Veere Di Wedding.

I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion & a point of view & I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers!: Sonam Kapoor on co-actor Swara Bhaskar being trolled on social media pic.twitter.com/cqKN4J1VPr — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2018

Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to,in 2015, as the "Best country you have ever visited" and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests . 1/3 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

2/3 While you're on this spree of empowering women,i must say you've become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let's not talk about women empowerment. — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

3/3 This only reflects on u as an ignorant person who is also quiet contradictory in her own statements. It's not a failing state for sure but u come across as a "Failing Human Being" !!! @ReallySwara



From the citizen of the Phenomenal Pakistan — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

@Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi#SakshiSlayshttps://t.co/pxHyjKthXH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018