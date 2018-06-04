Sonam Kapoor On Swara Bhasker Being Trolled: 'It Shows They Love Her'

Highlights
- People just like to troll her because she has an opinion: Sonam
- Sonam says the 'other side of hate is always love"
- Sonam and Swara co-starred in recently released Veere Di Wedding
I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion & a point of view & I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers!: Sonam Kapoor on co-actor Swara Bhaskar being trolled on social media pic.twitter.com/cqKN4J1VPr— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2018
Apart from Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have co-starred in films such as Raanjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Recently, Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane called Swara Bhasker out for her changed opinion about Pakistan after Veere Di Wedding was banned in the country. Urwa shared two clips of Swara, first from her 2015 visit to the country when she said, "every city fails in front of Lahore,' and the second clip was from a recent interview where she described Pakistan as a "failing state."
In addition, Urwa Hocane slammed Swara in a series of tweets saying her contradictory statements "reflects on you as an ignorant person." She wrote: "It's not a failing state for sure but you come across as a 'failing human being'."
Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to,in 2015, as the "Best country you have ever visited" and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests . 1/3— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018
2/3 While you're on this spree of empowering women,i must say you've become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let's not talk about women empowerment.— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018
3/3 This only reflects on u as an ignorant person who is also quiet contradictory in her own statements. It's not a failing state for sure but u come across as a "Failing Human Being" !!! @ReallySwara— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018
From the citizen of the Phenomenal Pakistan
@Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi#SakshiSlayshttps://t.co/pxHyjKthXH— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018
Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018
Veere Di Wedding done, now Swara Bhasker is all set to reprise her role in the second season of web-series It's Not That Simple.