Sonam Kapoor On Swara Bhasker Being Trolled: 'It Shows They Love Her'

Swara Bhasker has been trolled for her varying opinion about Pakistan and for a few scenes in Veere Di Wedding

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 04, 2018 22:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonam Kapoor On Swara Bhasker Being Trolled: 'It Shows They Love Her'

Sonam Kapoor with Swara Bhasker at an event for Veere Di Wedding.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. People just like to troll her because she has an opinion: Sonam
  2. Sonam says the 'other side of hate is always love"
  3. Sonam and Swara co-starred in recently released Veere Di Wedding
Swara Bhasker's name featured on the trends list first after she was trolled for a few bold scenes in her latest film Veere Di Wedding and recently for her 'contradictory' statements about Pakistan. But her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor says this trolling just shows "how much they love her," At a screening of Veere Di Wedding in New Delhi, Sonam told reporters: "I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love. So Swara, you have a lot of lovers," reports news agency ANI.
 

Apart from Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have co-starred in films such as Raanjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Recently, Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane called Swara Bhasker out for her changed opinion about Pakistan after Veere Di Wedding was banned in the country. Urwa shared two clips of Swara, first from her 2015 visit to the country when she said, "every city fails in front of Lahore,' and the second clip was from a recent interview where she described Pakistan as a "failing state."

In addition, Urwa Hocane slammed Swara in a series of tweets saying her contradictory statements "reflects on you as an ignorant person." She wrote: "It's not a failing state for sure but you come across as a 'failing human being'."
 
 
 

Comments
Apart from her comments about Pakistan, Swara trended over the weekend after a post criticising a particular scene from Veere Di Wedding was copy-pasted on several Twitter accounts. Swara dismissed the "paid trolls" and said: "I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks"
 
 

Veere Di Wedding done, now Swara Bhasker is all set to reprise her role in the second season of web-series It's Not That Simple.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sonam kapoorswara bhasker trolledveere di wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Apple WWDC 2018DiabetesLive cricket ScoreFIFAPNR StatusOlaOffersFlipkartBengaliTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................