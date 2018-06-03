After Veere Di Wedding Backlash, Swara Bhasker Has A Message For 'Paid Trolls'

Identical messages trolling Swara Bhasker were posted by several Twitter users after the release of Veere Di Wedding

Entertainment | Updated: June 03, 2018 10:35 IST
After Veere Di Wedding Backlash, Swara Bhasker Has A Message For 'Paid Trolls'

Swara Bhasker in Veere Di Wedding. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

A scene from recently released Veere Di Wedding, which features actress Swara Bhasker has come under social media scrutiny. Several Twitter users complained about the said scene, however, one message stood out in the sea of criticism. An identical message was posted on the timelines of multiple Twitter users which lead Swara to hit back saying: "Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets - or definitely the tweets." Replying to another Twitter user, Swara added: "I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi." A section of the Internet also defended Swara and added comments which the Raanjhanaa actress re-tweeted with ROFL emoticons.
 
 

Here are some tweets from Swara's supporters:
 
 

The last sentence of the identical tweets (which read, "I'm Hindustan and I'm ashamed of #VeereDiWedding") alludes to the casts' placard protest after the Kathua rape case. In April, Swara and many Bollywood celebs, including her Veere Di Wedding co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, had shared their pictures with placards saying: "I am Hindustan, I am ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild."
 
 

Veere Di Wedding opened to mixed reviews and Rs 10 crore box office collection on Friday. Film critic Raja Sen in his review for NDTV said: "Veere Di Wedding... gives us four dramatically different kinds of women with agency and spirit. Nobody stands in the way of their decisions. We haven't seen these ladies on screen before, and they will serve as an awakening. India could do with an alarm call. Sometimes we need a movie to tell us what an orgasm means."

Veere Di Wedding is produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

