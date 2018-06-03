After Veere Di Wedding Backlash, Swara Bhasker Has A Message For 'Paid Trolls'

Swara Bhasker in Veere Di Wedding. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Looks like a IT cell sponsored the tickets or the tweets: Swara Bhasker A section of the Internet also defended Swara Wish they would at the very least re-arrange the sentences, she said

Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

@Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi#SakshiSlayshttps://t.co/pxHyjKthXH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

Apparently there's some Indian woman with hundreds of grandkids and all of them went with her to watch Veere de Wedding yesterday pic.twitter.com/SORAmFr8ok — IndiaExplained (@IndiaExplained) June 2, 2018

Ques: Who has seen #VeereDiWedding ?

Ans: Everyone and their Grandmothers. — Victim Flopnihotri (@VictimGames) June 2, 2018