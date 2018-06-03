After Veere Di Wedding Backlash, Swara Bhasker Has A Message For 'Paid Trolls'

Highlights
- Looks like a IT cell sponsored the tickets or the tweets: Swara Bhasker
- A section of the Internet also defended Swara
- Wish they would at the very least re-arrange the sentences, she said
Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018
@Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi#SakshiSlayshttps://t.co/pxHyjKthXH— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018
Here are some tweets from Swara's supporters:
Apparently there's some Indian woman with hundreds of grandkids and all of them went with her to watch Veere de Wedding yesterday pic.twitter.com/SORAmFr8ok— IndiaExplained (@IndiaExplained) June 2, 2018
Ques: Who has seen #VeereDiWedding ?— Victim Flopnihotri (@VictimGames) June 2, 2018
Ans: Everyone and their Grandmothers.
The last sentence of the identical tweets (which read, "I'm Hindustan and I'm ashamed of #VeereDiWedding") alludes to the casts' placard protest after the Kathua rape case. In April, Swara and many Bollywood celebs, including her Veere Di Wedding co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, had shared their pictures with placards saying: "I am Hindustan, I am ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild."
I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild#JusticeForAasifa— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 13, 2018
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In 'Devi'-sthaan temple. #Kathua and lest we forget #unnao Shame on us! #BreakTheSilence#EndTheComplicity#ActNowpic.twitter.com/O8rABOrZq9
I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2018
Veere Di Wedding is produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.