Veere Di Wedding Star Swara Bhasker Slammed By Pakistani Actress Urwa Hocane For 'Contradictory' Statements

Highlights Swara describes Pakistan as a 'failing state' in her recent interview "Need I say more?" Urwa wrote Swara was also trolled for a particular scene in Veere Di Wedding

Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to,in 2015, as the "Best country you have ever visited" and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests . 1/3 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

2/3 While you're on this spree of empowering women,i must say you've become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let's not talk about women empowerment. — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

3/3 This only reflects on u as an ignorant person who is also quiet contradictory in her own statements. It's not a failing state for sure but u come across as a "Failing Human Being" !!! @ReallySwara



From the citizen of the Phenomenal Pakistan — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

Looks like Indo-Pak peace is on the horizon! #DushmanKaDushmanDostpic.twitter.com/sq4foSDhFc — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 3, 2018

Dushman ka dushman Dost!!! I'm totally okay with with being the dushman in this case if it brings some dosti to us bickering neighbours :) :) Peace and love guys! https://t.co/Fz82K6Wj9b — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 3, 2018

Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

@Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi#SakshiSlayshttps://t.co/pxHyjKthXH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018