Veere Di Wedding Star Swara Bhasker Slammed By Pakistani Actress Urwa Hocane For 'Contradictory' Statements

Highlights
- Swara describes Pakistan as a 'failing state' in her recent interview
- "Need I say more?" Urwa wrote
- Swara was also trolled for a particular scene in Veere Di Wedding
"Pakistan is not like how it is described. I swear, I have been to many places like London, New York, Istanbul, Paris but every city fails in front of Lahore," is what Swara says in the old video, posted by Urwa. And, in the second one, she points out that Pakistan is a 'non-secular state' and adds, "I don't understand why we keep taking pleasure and self-worth from all the silly things that happen in Pakistan."
Need I say more ?! @ReallySwarapic.twitter.com/KvJm2swdCL— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018
Also, in a series of tweets addressed to Swara, Urwa wrote, "This only reflects on you as an ignorant person who is also quite contradictory in her own statements. It's not a failing state for sure but you come across as a 'failing human being'."
Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to,in 2015, as the "Best country you have ever visited" and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests . 1/3— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018
2/3 While you're on this spree of empowering women,i must say you've become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let's not talk about women empowerment.— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018
3/3 This only reflects on u as an ignorant person who is also quiet contradictory in her own statements. It's not a failing state for sure but u come across as a "Failing Human Being" !!! @ReallySwara— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018
From the citizen of the Phenomenal Pakistan
Swara Bhasker, who has been trending on and off a couple of reasons apart from Veere Di Wedding, hasn't yet responded to Urwa, but has tweeted to posts addressed to her over the 'hatred.'
Looks like Indo-Pak peace is on the horizon! #DushmanKaDushmanDostpic.twitter.com/sq4foSDhFc— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 3, 2018
Dushman ka dushman Dost!!! I'm totally okay with with being the dushman in this case if it brings some dosti to us bickering neighbours :) :) Peace and love guys! https://t.co/Fz82K6Wj9b— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 3, 2018
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Swara replied to tweets condemning her for a particular scene in Veere Di Wedding, for which she received severe backlash. Swara hit back by saying they were 'paid trolls.'
Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018
@Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi#SakshiSlayshttps://t.co/pxHyjKthXH— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018
Meantime, Swara's Veere Di Wedding, in which she co-stars with Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania, opened to positive reviews and has earned over Rs 20 crore at the box office.