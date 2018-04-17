Swara Bhasker Vs Trolls Again: Viral Tweet Allegedly Photoshopped

Highlights
- She was trolled for 'posing with makeup' for #JusticeForOurChild campaign
- Swara posted screenshots of her original tweet and the 'photoshopped one'
- Kareena was also trolled for the picture
"And that's how you take a screenshot of a tweet and photoshop it and spread lies. Photoshop for Sanghis 2.0. Go to my timeline and verify that the screenshot with time and date is my original tweet," she wrote, while sharing the screenshots.
And that's how you take a screenshot of a tweet and photoshop it and spread lies.. Photoshop For Sanghis 2.0— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2018
Go to my timeline and verify that the screenshot with time and date is my original tweet.#SanghiLiars#FakeNews#FakeTweetspic.twitter.com/OLfyS67B50
The anatomy of a fake photoshopped tweet... well after defending rape I suppose photoshopped lies seems innocent! #FakeTweet#FakeNews#SanghiLiarshttps://t.co/gYLM9F1SIu— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2018
Swara's #JusticeForOurChild tweet has received several backlash and after she posted a picture of Kareena Kapoor (her Veere Di Wedding co-star) supporting the campaign, both of them were trolled massively. "She should be ashamed for being a Hindu married to a Muslim," Kareena was told. However, Swara Bhasker gave it back and wrote:
You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this govt.'s legacy https://t.co/nmR5WIngBd— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 14, 2018
Some months ago, Swara Bhasker featured in headlines for her open letter on how she felt "reduced to a vagina" while watching "Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He op-ed, published on The Wire, was critical of the film's glorification of jauhar and sati. She was trolled massively for her piece and received dismissive comments.