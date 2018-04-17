Swara Bhasker Vs Trolls Again: Viral Tweet Allegedly Photoshopped

Swara Bhasker has blasted Twitter users for 'photoshopping' her tweets and 'spreading lies'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 17, 2018 16:27 IST
Swara Bhasker posted a picture is support of #JusticeForOurChild campaign (Courtesy: ReallySwara)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. She was trolled for 'posing with makeup' for #JusticeForOurChild campaign
  2. Swara posted screenshots of her original tweet and the 'photoshopped one'
  3. Kareena was also trolled for the picture
Actress Swara Bhasker has blasted Twitter users for 'photoshopping' her tweets and 'spreading lies.' The 'photoshopped tweets' were posted after Swara replied to a tweet, in which she was brutally trolled for 'posing with make-up' for #JusticeForOurChild campaign. "What was the need for doing make-up while talking about such a sensitive issue? I wish these actors knew the difference between real and reel life," read a tweet. Swara, in her reply, wrote that she was in the middle of a shoot and asked why people cannot 'support a cause while wearing make-up?' She posted screenshots of her original tweet and the 'photoshopped one' which reads that she 'suddenly got a mail from a media company for the promotional tweet.' Several celebrities have posed with a placard to protest against the Kathua rape case and Swara is one among them.

"And that's how you take a screenshot of a tweet and photoshop it and spread lies. Photoshop for Sanghis 2.0. Go to my timeline and verify that the screenshot with time and date is my original tweet," she wrote, while sharing the screenshots.

Read it here.
 
 

Swara's #JusticeForOurChild tweet has received several backlash and after she posted a picture of Kareena Kapoor (her Veere Di Wedding co-star) supporting the campaign, both of them were trolled massively. "She should be ashamed for being a Hindu married to a Muslim," Kareena was told. However, Swara Bhasker gave it back and wrote:
 

The Kathua rape case has led to a nation-wide outrage and several protests have been launched across the country. Many Bollywood celebs like Twinkle Khanna, Aditi Rao Hydari and others participated in the protest in Mumbai.

Some months ago, Swara Bhasker featured in headlines for her open letter on how she felt "reduced to a vagina" while watching "Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He op-ed, published on The Wire, was critical of the film's glorification of jauhar and sati. She was trolled massively for her piece and received dismissive comments.

