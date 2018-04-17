Swara Bhasker Vs Trolls Again: Viral Tweet Allegedly Photoshopped

Highlights She was trolled for 'posing with makeup' for #JusticeForOurChild campaign Swara posted screenshots of her original tweet and the 'photoshopped one' Kareena was also trolled for the picture

And that's how you take a screenshot of a tweet and photoshop it and spread lies.. Photoshop For Sanghis 2.0

Go to my timeline and verify that the screenshot with time and date is my original tweet.#SanghiLiars#FakeNews#FakeTweetspic.twitter.com/OLfyS67B50 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2018

The anatomy of a fake photoshopped tweet... well after defending rape I suppose photoshopped lies seems innocent! #FakeTweet#FakeNews#SanghiLiarshttps://t.co/gYLM9F1SIu — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2018

You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this govt.'s legacy https://t.co/nmR5WIngBd — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 14, 2018