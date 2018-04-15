Kareena Kapoor Gets Trolled For Her #JusticeForOurChild Picture, Swara Bhasker Comes To Rescue

Highlights
- Kareena joined several celebrities in the #JusticeForOurChild campaign
- Last month, Kareena was trolled for looking 'too skinny'
- Kareena and Swara will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding
Here's what Swara Bhasker posted on Twitter:
#KareenaKapoorKhan#IndiaAgainstRape#JusticeForOurChild#JusticeforAsifa#JusticeForUnnaopic.twitter.com/NEqPsArNC6— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 14, 2018
Take a look how Swara Bhasker responded to the troll:
You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this govt.'s legacy https://t.co/nmR5WIngBd— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 14, 2018
Kareena Kapoor had joined several Bollywood celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, who pleaded Justice for the Kathua victim.
I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2018
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In 'Devi'-sthaan temple. #Kathuapic.twitter.com/8SIR9hYswI
I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild#JusticeForAasifa— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 13, 2018
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In 'Devi'-sthaan temple. #Kathua and lest we forget #unnao Shame on us! #BreakTheSilence#EndTheComplicity#ActNowpic.twitter.com/O8rABOrZq9
Our hearts burn with tears & rage. #JusticeForOurChild#Kathua#JusticeforAsifapic.twitter.com/TBaGVCpqZw— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 13, 2018
Some time ago, Kareena was slammed for looking 'too skinny' at Manish Malhotra's show in Singapore. Kareena was asked to start eating and gain weight; "Kuchh kha liya karo," she was told. "What happened to Kareena? She looks like a skull," wrote another follower in the comment's section of Manish Malhotra's Instagram post featuring Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora.
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, which is scheduled to hit the screens on June 1.