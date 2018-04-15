Kareena Kapoor Gets Trolled For Her #JusticeForOurChild Picture, Swara Bhasker Comes To Rescue

Swara Bhasker responded to the troll saying, "You should be ashamed you exist"

Written by | Updated: April 15, 2018 17:43 IST
Kareena and Swara on the sets of Veere Di Wedding (Image courtesy - vdwthefilm)

  1. Kareena joined several celebrities in the #JusticeForOurChild campaign
  2. Last month, Kareena was trolled for looking 'too skinny'
  3. Kareena and Swara will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding
Kareena Kapoor got massively trolled on social media after a picture of her supporting the #JusticeForOurChild campaign went viral. Kareena's picture holding a placard which read, "I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild..." was posted on social media by her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker. On Swara Bhasker's post, which has been liked over 2.3K times on Twitter, several users had slammed the Udta Punjab actress and wrote comments like, "She should be ashamed for being a Hindu married to a Muslim" and "fake liberal." In response to a user, Swara wrote, "You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That shits like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government's legacy." The picture was posted in wake of the nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of eight-year-old in Kathua.

Here's what Swara Bhasker posted on Twitter:
 

Take a look how Swara Bhasker responded to the troll:

Kareena Kapoor had joined several Bollywood celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, who pleaded Justice for the Kathua victim.
 
 
 

Some time ago, Kareena was slammed for looking 'too skinny' at Manish Malhotra's show in Singapore. Kareena was asked to start eating and gain weight; "Kuchh kha liya karo," she was told. "What happened to Kareena? She looks like a skull," wrote another follower in the comment's section of Manish Malhotra's Instagram post featuring Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora.

Here's what Manisha Malhotra posted on Instagram:
 
 

Fantastic show @manishmalhotra05 ! stunningggg

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on



Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, which is scheduled to hit the screens on June 1.
 

