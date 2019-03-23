Swara Bhasker Paints 'Real Veere Di Wedding' With Summer Colours And The Pics Are Fab

Swara Bhasker Instagrammed this photo (courtesy reallyswara)

Highlights Swara Bhasker shared pics from her friend's wedding "Real Veere Di Wedding," she wrote Swara looked stunning in "summer colours"

Swara Bhasker attended the wedding festivities of one of her closes friends and filled up her Instagram with photos from her yaar ki shaadi. For the day function, Swara Bhasker paired a majenta choli to go with her sunshine yellow lehenga-dupatta combo. Swara Bhasker's outfit is from the studios of Astha Narang. The Veere Di Wedding actress accessorised with a kundanmaang tika and matching earrings to complete her look. On Instagram, Swara Bhasker captioned her album from her friend's wedding as: "All set for mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Lucky summer... Samar weds Lakshita... in summer colours!"

Swara Bhasker also shared pictures with groom Samar and clarified that he is the "real veere" in her life and that Samar has been Swara's partner-in-crime for years. #realveerediwedding. "Who would've thought?!?? Yeh din bhi aayegaa! This brat found his bride! My only-other-single-mate at weddings of friends is getting hitched! Many congratulations and... I need a drink!"

Swara's tag "#realveerediwedding" is a reference to her film Veere Di Wedding, in which her other veeres were played by Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding fetched massive trolling for Swara Bhasker, for featuring in a masturbation scene. But Swara had defended her film in a strongly worded statement as was reported by PTI: "I expected to be trolled for this. There is an inherent shock value to the scene. There are people in our society who slut shame. I am quite open about things, give my opinion on political issues, so people will not leave any opportunity to attack me but the film is much more than the masturbation scene."

On the work front, Veere Di Wedding remains Swara Bhasker's last film. She is best known for her supporting roles in movies such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.