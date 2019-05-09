Man Asks Swara Bhasker For Selfie, Says 'Aayega Modi Hi'. Her Response

Swara Bhasker tweeted a video of a man taking a short video with her at an airport.

Actor Swara Bhasker, one of the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, was in for a surprise recently at an airport. A man who requested for a selfie with her instead recorded a short video clip in which he says "par Ma'am, aayega Modi hi (but Ma'am, PM Modi will only come)."

The actor had a sharp response in her usual style.

"A guy asks for a selfie @ airport; I oblige 'coz I don't discriminate people who want selfies based on their politics. He sneakily shoots a video. Tacky & underhand tactics r trademarks of bhakts. I'm unsurprised. But always glad 2 make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile," the actor wrote on Twitter, sharing the video tweeted by another user.



The 31-year-old actor, best-known for her roles in films such as "Tanu Weds Manu", "Nil Battey Sannata", "Raanjhanaa" and "Anaarkali of Aarah", has never shied away from her political views.

Ms Bhasker campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party's East Delhi candidate Atishi on Wednesday. She ad Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani held a bike rally for Atishi in the constituency."Atishi has proved herself by contributing in the education sector. She is a politician who does politics on the basis of her work and not name," the actor said.

Swara Bhasker, an alumna of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, last month campaigned for former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar who is contesting his maiden national election from Bihar's Begusarai as the Left candidate. She has also campaigned for Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal and the Left candidate in Rajasthan's Sikar.

Recently, when she was asked about the sensitive subject of "Hindu terror", she said if the term Islamic terror exists, the word Hindu terrorism cannot be embargoed. "Terrorism has no religion, but a terrorist has," the actor, who has never shied away from making her political views public, said on Monday. She also said Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Thakur's nomination as the BJP's candidate from Bhopal was "shameful".

