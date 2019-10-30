Salman Khan's Epic Reaction To Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party Heroics, The Internet Loves It

Highlights SRK reportedly rescued Ash's manager at the Bachchans' Diwali party SRK reportedly suffered minor burns while putting out a fire Salman Khan shared an appreciation post for SRK

Seen Salman Khan's appreciation post for Shah Rukh Khan yet? Shah Rukh trended all of Wednesday for reports stating he rescued Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager from an accidental fire at the Bachchans' Diwali bash, after which Salman dedicated a cryptic Instagram post to his Karan Arjun co-star. Sharing a clip from Chennai Express song Manwa Lage, featuring Shah Rukh, Salman added a voice over that says: "Hero woh hota hai jo aagme kudke, bujhake, bachata hai." Needless to say that within minutes of being shared, Salman's post for Shah Rukh garnered over 5 lakh views on Instagram and we know exactly why! Salman's words in the video are actually a revised version of a dialogue from Sultan, which said: "Sab yeh sochte hai ki hero woh hota hai joh jeetta hai... mera yeh manana hai ki hero woh hai joh haarta hai... kyun ki wohi jaanta hai jeetne ki asli value."

Fans on Instagram emptied their stash of the fire and the heart emoticons in Salman Khan's post with comments such as "awesome" and "gajab" and "cool" pouring in in numbers.

Here's Salman's post for Shah Rukh that recorded almost 7 lakh views in an hour:

According to an exclusive mid-day report, Archana Sadanand (Aishwarya's manager)'s lehenga had reportedly caught fire when she was with her daughter in the courtyard and Rukh was apparently was the first one to jump to action. Mid-day reported that Shah Rukh doused the fire with his jacket and reportedly suffered minor burns in the process.

Quoting a source present at the Bachchans' Diwali party, mid-day added in the report: "Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn't know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire," mid-day quoted a source present at the party as saying."

The Bachchans' Diwali party hosted at Jalsa was attended by the creme-de-la-creme of the celebrity world, including the Ambanis, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others. Shah Rukh checked into the party with his wife Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh and Salman, Bollywood's super Khans, have a long history of friendship (broken and mended). Ties were severed between the two for several years after their reported feud at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008. They repaired their relationship in 2014 at Salman's sister Arpita's wedding. After truce was called, Salman and Shah Rukh continue to make the iftaar hug at Baba Siddiqui's party a much anticipated affair and actively participate in each other's film promotions. After Shah Rukh made a special appearance in Tubelight, Salman had a cameo in Shah Rukh's film Zero.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.