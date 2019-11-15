Inside Karan Johar's Party For Katy Perry: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Vijay Deverakonda And Many, Many More

Just a glimpse of Bollywood's warm welcome to Katy Perry (courtesy facc2911)

Highlights Shahid, Mira, Jacqueline, Kiara also attended the party Also spotted were Gauri, Shweta, Rahul Khanna and others Ananya, Shanaya represented GenNext at the party

Katy Perry, who is in Mumbai for her upcoming concert at the One Plus Music Festival, was given a warm welcome by Bollywood celebrities on Thursday night when Karan Johar hosted a star-studded party at his Mumbai residence. The guest list included celebs such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who arrived with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, who came with husband Angad Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, who checked in with the Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha and many more. Karan Johar's closest pals Gauri Khan and Kajol wouldn't have missed the party for the world. Bollywood's GenNext was represented by Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Also spotted chilling with Katy Perry last night were the likes of south star Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Sidharth Malhotra and Rahul Khanna.

Celebs have already made their entries to the Katy Perry party album with priceless moments from inside the glitzy bash on Instagram. Let's dive into the happenings of the room we would have loved to be part of.

It sure was a night to remember:

Because there can never be enough memories:

Ananya Panday made the earliest entry with guest of honour Katy Perry. So cute.

Shanaya Kapoor's mom Maheep filled in for her:

Kiara Advani roped in Katy Perry for a pout game:

Gauri shared a selfie with Karan Johar and Kajol because why not?

Alia, who came with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, shared this:

Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma spotted chilling together:

Neha Dhupia shared a few glimpses of the "fun night".

Rahul Khanna and Aditi Rao Hydari, just being gorgeous:

Meanwhile, here are some fun videos from inside the party. It looks like a blast!

Katy Perry will inaugurate the One Plus Music Festival at the DY Patil Sports Stadium on Saturday, which will mark her first ever performance in Mumbai. The pop sensation touched down in Mumbai on Tuesday morning and at a press conference later, said that she wants to: "I'm excited to watch some of the other people performing. I'm totally excited to immerse myself in the culture, this week in Mumbai. I am not the girl who stays indoors and orders room service. I go out, seek the world, I love people, culture, traditions. You're going to catch me on these streets."

