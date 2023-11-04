When Farah Khan Told Karan Johar That She Has 'Nothing To Wear' For Diwali Party

Karan Johar and Farah Khan in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: KaranJohar)

Farah Khan's latest Instagram entry about Karan Johar screams BFF goals. The choreographer-director dropped a hilarious video on Saturday. In the clip, Farah revealed that she was facing a dilemma about what to wear to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. So when she shared it with Karan, he helped her in a way that looks nothing less than every fashionista's dream. KJo sent fashion designer and stylist Eka Lakhani with a rack full of clothes. The video begins with Farah saying, “So I told Karan Johar, I have nothing to wear for Diwali party and this is what he has done. He has sent stylist Eka Lakhani to my house and just look at this. I could have shot a whole movie with this crew.”

Farah Khan asks the designer, “Eka [Lakhani] what all have you got?” In her response, Eka said, “They are really beautiful clothes.” To which Farah said, “I wanted only one outfit for Manish's [Malhotra] party.” Eka explains why she has come up with so many options. She said, “But you [Farah Khan] have lost so much weight and you are looking so stunning that you will try many options.” Interrupting Eka, Farah said, “This is what I wanted to hear. This is why I am shooting this reel. Thank you! Need not say anything more.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah Khan wrote, “Dost ho Toh Aisa! Karan Johar spoiling me thoroughly... Eka Lakhani thank you for all the trouble you taking… p.s.- how will you make fun of my clothes now Karan [Johar]?” Replying to the hilarious video, Karan Johar dropped a handful of laughing emoticons.

Eka Lakhani re-shared Farah Khan's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Making me a viral sensation Farah Khan.”

Meanwhile, Farah Khan has also wished her dear friend Tabu on her 52nd birthday through an Instagram post. Farah on Saturday shared a series of throwback pictures with Tabu and wrote, “I have a one of a kind “Duniya se alag” friend since the last 27 years… who disappears on her birthday… didn't let me take new pics to post and wants only Anda curry as a birthday gift! So I am forced to put old pics… happy birthday Tabu … I love you just the way you are and anda curry is on the way.”

Shilpa Shetty commented, “Still trying to find her.”

Farah Khan is a filmmaker, producer, actor and choreographer. She is known for her movies like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, among others.