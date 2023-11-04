Tabu 'Didn't Let' Farah Khan Take New Pics To Post On Her Birthday

Farah shared this image. (Courtesy: FarahKhan)

Farah Khan, a dear friend of Tabu, wished her happy birthday with an adorable post. Tabu, who celebrates her 52nd birthday today, only wants "Anda curry" (Egg curry) on her birthday, as mentioned by Farah in her post. Farah Khan shared a few throwback images of Tabu on her Instagram feed. In the first picture, Tabu can be seen with Farah's kids - Diva, Anya and Czar. The next picture is presuambly from Farah's wedding in which Farah and Tabu can be seen doing the shukriya pose. The third picture is a candid selfie of the two friends. In the last picture, Tabu can be seen kissing the knife while a birthday cake is placed in front of her. Farah wrote in the caption, "I have a one of a kind "duniya se alag" friend since the last 27 years... who disappears on her birthday.. didn't let me take new pics to post and wants only Anda curry as a birthday gift! So I am forced to put old pics.. happy birthday Tabu ... I love you just the way you are and anda curry is on the way." Shilpa Shetty commented, "Still trying to find her."

Take a look at Farah Khan's post:

Tabu often shares throwback pictures with Farah on her Instagram feed. A few months back, Tabu treated her Instafam to an old picture of herself and her friend Farah Khan. In the adorable frame shared, we can see director-choreographer Farah Khan feeding her friend Tabu. In the candid picture, Tabu and Farah can be seen sitting on a sofa, dressed in casual wear. Sharing the image, Tabu simply wrote, "Sirf 26 saal pehle ki baat hai. Farah Kunder, Khilana bandh nahi hua. (This is from 26 years ago Farah, but the feeding hasn't stopped.) Take a look:

Here's a throwback picture from Tabu's last year's birthday celebrations. Farah Khan threw a "pyjama party" for her along with Shilpa Shetty. Sharing the picture, Farah wrote, "Pyjama party... celebrating Tabu's birthday dressed in formals. Thank you Shilpa Shetty for promising us Bastian and landing up at mine." Take a look:

Farah Khan is a filmmaker, producer, actor and choreographer. She has directed films like Mai Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om among others. Tabu is known for films like Maachis, Virasat, Chachi 420, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, to name a few.