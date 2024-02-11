Karan Johar Talks About His Love For Balloons In New Post Featuring Mom Hiroo, Kids Yash-Roohi

Image shared on Instagram . (courtesy: KaranJohar)

Pause whatever you're doing and head over to Karan Johar's Instagram timeline. The filmmaker has just shared another set of pictures from his twins Yash and Roohi's birthday party. Both of them turned seven on February 7. In the carousel of images, KJo and his kids can be seen twinning in Willy Wonka-themed purple outfits against a backdrop of balloons in shades of purple. While most of the images feature the trio posing for the camera, two snapshots also capture Karan and his kids with his mother, Hiroo Johar. Now, that's what you call setting family goals! In his detailed caption, the director expressed his feelings: “Going through a purple patch!!!! My world ….The idea of balloons is more than a decoration to me… they have always represented joy and celebration and a magical feeling of happiness ….My first film is full of them … and even now my inner child comes alive when I have them around …”

Karan Johar further added, “Am so happy to have passed on my joy of balloons to my twins … who overreact as much to them as I do….Thank you Eka Lakhani for always dressing the family and to Sheldon Santos for being there to capture our moments … and the biggest hug to my children's favourite and all our silent pillar Lenn,” with some red heart emojis.

Needless to say, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with love. Rakul Preet Singh exclaimed, “So cuteeeee,” accompanied by a black heart emoji. Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal chimed in with black heart emojis as well. Photographer Sheldon Santos and singer Celina Sharma opted for purple hearts to express their admiration.

On the day of Yash and Roohi's birthday, Karan Johar delighted fans with some snaps from their Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory-themed bash. The on-point decorations are truly worth applauding. Sharing heartwarming pictures alongside his kids Yash, Roohi, and his mother Hiroo Johar, KJo penned a touching caption: “Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change!”

“And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom,” KJo added with red heart emojis.

On the work front, Karan Johar made his directorial comeback last year with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.