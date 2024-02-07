Inside Roohi And Yash's Willy Wonka Themed Birthday Party. Pics Courtesy: Karan Johar

Karan Johar with Yash and Roohi. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday party for his kids Yash and Roohi and the theme for it was inspired by Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Don't miss Mr Wonka's Oompa Loompas in the background. Sharing pictures with kids Yash Roohi and his mother Roohi Johar, KJo wrote, "Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards me and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change! And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash and Roohi! Love you forever mom." Aww.

Check out Karan Johar's post here:

The filmmaker also launched a picture book for kids titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, which was inspired by his experiences as a single parent. Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in the year 2017.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha and another project with Kartik Aaryan. The last few releases include Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Selfiee and Brahmastra, to name a few.

Karan Johar returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film was also produced by him and it released in theatres in July last year. The film featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles.